Zach Swanson watched the 2023 MLB Draft back in the comforts of his own home last week, just two days after pitching an inning next door at T-Mobile Park in the MLB High School All-American Game.

Next year, Swanson hopes to hear his name called in similar fashion to Portland’s Noble Meyer who was drafted tenth overall by the Miami Marlins, Sunday in Seattle as part of the All-Star Game festivities. Between now and then, though, there is sure to be plenty of hard work and sacrifice for the 6-foot-3, right-handed ace out of Toutle.

Swanson is preparing for his senior season by traveling all across the country to play in class of 2024 prospect showcase events to both work on his game and showcase his ability in front of dozens of MLB talent evaluators. Stops this summer have included North Carolina twice, Seattle and Arizona. Spokane and San Diego are next up on the schedule for the Fighting Duck.

The process has been grueling, but also rewarding. Swanson outlined his summer plans back in January, so the grind hasn’t caught him off guard.

“It’s been a lot of travel, especially bouncing around from the east coast, back home and back to the east coast,” noted Swanson. “It’s an early wake-up. Most of the games I’ve been pitching have been at 8 (a.m.) which is 5 (a.m.) our time. (But) this is something I love doing."

While competing in the Perfect Game showcase tournaments, a New York Mets scout team tournament and the recently completed All-American Game in Seattle, Swanson’s stock is steadily rising with one calendar year between now and next year’s MLB draft.

Last Friday at the All-American game at T-Mobile Park the Toutle Lake fireballer walked two, struck out one batter looking and recorded a double-play ground ball in his one inning of work in front of his friends and family last Friday which made it feel like pitching on the Toutle Lake grounds.

And as for the mound at T-Mobile, Swanson said he's never felt anything like it.

"I can't even describe what it was like being on the field. How I would describe the mound is it was like landing on soft concrete. It was so well taken care of and definitely the best mound I've ever pitched on," Swanson relayed. "And it was nice having my family and friends there that I invited down. That made it feel like a home environment."

Alas, that appearance at T-Mobile will wind up being just another stop along the way if things go according to plan for the power righty. At the midway point this summer, Swanson declared that he’s content with how he’s performed.

“I’ve had a good summer. (My velocity’s) been good, it’s up to 96 (mph)," Swanson noted. "(And) my) slider’s improved. All of my pitches have been working for me and my outings have been really good."

Swanson is looking to build off a junior season in which he carried Toutle Lake to a Central 2B League title, a District championship and the semifinal round of the State playoffs. He compiled a record of 7-2 with an 0.73 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while allowing just 11 hits over 47 1/3 innings. Swanson also struck out 111 batters and walked 38.

Quite simply, he was overpowering at the 2B level. The opportunity to compete on bigger stages in the assorted showcase tournaments has served to level the playing field and eliminate ant lingering questions about the quality of his competition.

Swanson has received plenty of positive feedback from area scouts this summer, too. Come next spring you can bet there will be a contingent with clipboard and radar guns following him wherever he goes.

“(Scouts) like the progress (I’ve made). They like my frame. They know that I’ve been filling out in the right ways,” noted Swanson. “My (velocity) has been progressively ticking up which is good. My off-speed (pitches) are improving drastically and I’m becoming more and more of a pitcher and less of a thrower each outing.”

Swanson said he’s focused on improving his command while developing a sinker as a fourth pitch in his arsenal.

“I think just honing in on my command. That’s improved over the summer and developing a fourth pitch and commanding that as well,” Swanson said. “And kind of tweaking things mechanically for the following season. People have been noticing little things like me drifting down the mound a little too fast, my arm side opening up too fast. So there’s definitely, like, a lot of unlocked (velocity) there that I’m looking to tap into."

This week Swanson is pitching twice in a Perfect Game tournament in Arizona. His plan is to fly home and then head to directly to Gonzaga University for another showcase event. He has also accepted an invitation to the Area Code Games in San Diego in early August. Swanson hopes to earn an invite back to the Perfect Game All-American Game in Phoenix at Chase Bank Park on August 20. That game involves all of the top high school juniors from around the country, and plenty of scouts.

It’s been one event and one plane trip after another, but Swanson says the end goal makes the grind worth it.

“There’s a lot of sacrifice from my summer just in terms of being a kid, but, you know, if baseball works out long term, there’s not going to be a regret for me,” Swanson said. “My goal is to get to the big leagues and get enough money to sustain myself for a long time. Whenever I think about having my name called by a professional team, that makes me forget about being a kid like, ‘Hey, it’s time to grow up a little faster.’”

For Swanson, the dream is what keeps him going, especially when he's awake.