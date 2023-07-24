Two months of agony resulted in one emotional day on a local diamond for one area hurler.

It had been a full two months since Toledo right-hander Caiden Schultz was able to do what he does best. Since the district tournament of the high school baseball season, Schultz had been relegated to planting his cleats on the first-base bag instead of the slab of rubber on the pitcher's mound.

For two months, Schultz waged the inner war of what he wanted to do against what he needed to do.

Finally, during the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament at Rister Stadium, while playing for his summer ball team T-Elite, Schultz suddenly found himself back on the mound with a spot to Regionals on the line. And the Toledo ace was true to form, nailing down the final three outs in a 5-3 win over the Clark County Cubs (black) in the semifinals, while clinching a return berth to the regional tournament in the procesc.

“It felt amazing,” Schultz said. “It was a long time of weights. A long time of physical therapy.”

T-Elite head coach Connor Vermilyea had the pleasure of looking Schultz in the eye as the team came off the field in the sixth inning and he offered Schultz the ball for the seventh. It was a moment that left the T-Elite coach and Toledo alum, who has been around Schultz in the game of baseball since the age of four, in tears.

“I looked right into the dugout (at Caiden) and to be able to offer, ‘The ball is in your hands in the seventh inning,’ the tears started rolling,” Vermilyea said. “When he walked out there, the tears were rolling and when he struck out the first batter, I couldn’t even talk.”

Schultz pitched to four hitters in the seventh inning as he picked up the save in the decisive 5-3 win over Clark County. He struck out the first batter he faced on five pitches. He issued a walk, got a lazy fly ball to right field and a 6-3 groundout to end the inning. Schultz threw 15 pitches, all fastballs, in his first inning since walking off the mound in Toledo’s district playoff loss to Ilwaco back in mid-May.

As Schultz came off the mound to celebrate with his teammates, Vermilyea got a glimpse of what the moment meant to his pitcher.

“The look in his eye after the last out of the game, that he gets the opportunity to play baseball, it’s heartwarming," Vermilyear said. "Some people will get it, some people won’t. Baseball is a beautiful thing."

Schultz pitched 46 innings for Toledo in his recently completed junior season. He held hitters to an .083 batting average with 13 hits. He struck out 96 batters and walked 22 on his way to twin marks of a 0.76 WHIP and an ERA of 0.76.

Despite that success, the warning signs were there. A tear in Schultz’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow began to reveal itself to the pitcher in late March. Despite the pain in his elbow, Schultz went on to pitch five more times for Toledo before his MRI results came back with a doctor’s declaration that Schultz should put the ball down.

At the time the prognosis was unclear, but the most common timeline had Toledo's ace on the shelf for close to a year in order to properly rehabilitate the injury.

Since that day, Schultz has been working diligently in the physical therapy room to build strength in his elbow so that he could return to the mound. That diligent work wound up expediting the initial time table of his recovery.

“It didn’t take as long as (the doctors) said it was going to take," Schultz noted. "They said the joint process was going better than expected and they said I would be out here (sooner than they initially told me)."

Schultz’s doctor laid out a throwing program that required 15-20 live pitches over the weekend, fastballs and changeups only. Schultz was happy to comply with the order. He was happy to be able to throw at all.

That win over Clark County in a loser-out contest handed T-Elite a berth back to the Senior Babe Ruth regional tournament after making the trek to Klamath Falls last summer. This time around the T-Elite boys played their way to Calgary, Alberta, Canada with games set to begin Tuesday. Fellow area teams Kelso Premier and Rural Baseball Inc. also earned berths to the tournament and crossed the border at the end of the weekend.

“I think the fact that we’re actually going to Canada, is amazing,” Schultz said. “Just seeing what (Canada is) like. I heard Calgary is a pretty nice place. Just going around, seeing what they got and comparing it to what we’ve got here.”

The trip will be a first-time experience for many on T-Elite’s roster, including Schultz.

“Everybody is just so stoked,” added Schultz. “To see everyone smiling and excited to go to Canada is amazing. I’m happy.”

There was no doubting that. The smile on Schultz’s face after pitching an inning in a live baseball game, made his joy abundantly clear. After all, his feet were back on a mound and the ball was in his right hand, right were they're supposed to be.