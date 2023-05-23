CLATSKANIE — Ayden Boursaw deserved better. After slinging the rawhide over eight full innings for his hometown Tigers the junior right-hander was saddled with the loss in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bonanza in extra innings of the opening round in the 2A OSAA state baseball tournament, Monday.

Boursaw managed to wrap up his work in just 101 pitches, while scattering seven hits and allowing just two earned runs. He also struck out a half dozen batters and walked just one.

None of that mattered in the end, though, after a dropped fly ball in the outfield allowed the Antlers to tie the game up before eliminating the Tigers in extra innings.

Several hours prior it seemed that Clatskanie was going to be on its way to the next round. With their ace on the hills at Wallace Field the Tigers came out and put up a run in the bottom of the first frame and then doubled that lead in the second inning.

Clatskanie scored in the first after Brendan Shroll singled with two-outs and then advanced to second base on a passed ball. Boursaw then helped his own cause by bringing him all the way around with a single to center field.

A pair of one-out walks to Ernesto Rojas-Bautista and Jack Bergman in the second inning put the Tigers in business before Nelson Warren dropped a bunt for a hit to load the sacks. With the pressure cooker heating up Rojas-Bautista was able to score on an error by the Bonanza pitcher who had an itchy trigger finger with all the traffic on the bases and misfired on a pickoff attempt.

That 2-0 lead held up through five full innings. Boursaw even recorded the first out of the sixth before allowing a single to Allen Hill that gave the Antlers some hope. After inducing a fly out from the next better Boursaw looked like he might skate out of the inning unharmed, but a double by his counterpart, Austin Sieminski, and that aforementioned error in the outfield , brought in a pair of runs to knot the game up.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Clatskanie had a chance to walk it off after Topher McDonnell was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning. However, a trio of strikeouts from the meat of the Tigers’ order sent the game into extra frames.

With Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins electing to stick with Boursaw on the hump in the eighth inning the Tigers took the field for the final time in 2023. Marc Behan singled to start the inning and then advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Hill. The next batter, catcher W.D. Kness, came through like new velvet in the spring when he delivered an RBI double to the grass in center field.

In their final turn at the plate the Tigers saw Rojas-Bautista reach base with a bean ball but a pair of punchouts and a pop fly brought the game to a quiet close.

The Tigers managed just four hits in the game while commititng five errors in the field.

Boursaw led the offense with a hit and an RBI. Shroll added a knock and scored a run, while Ben Blackwood and Warren also contributed hits to the Tigers’ tally.

Sieminski pitched the first four innings for Bonanza, striking out nine batters and allowing just one earned run. Hill picked up the win in relief, striking out five batters over two scoreless and hitless innings.

Clatskanie’s season came to an end with an overall record of 13-10. A win would have marked the Tigers first win at the State level since 2015.