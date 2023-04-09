PORTLAND, Ore. — Clatskanie completed a doubleheader sweep against Portland Christian on Saturday with five-inning wins of 13-0 and 17-0 in the 2A-1 Northwest League battle.

The Royals continued their struggles in the field after committing 10 errors in Tuesday’s matchup; they made 12 errors in 10 innings on Saturday. Meanwhile, they were unable to find any offense against the Tigers’ pitching staff led by Ayden Boursaw and Brenden Shroll.

Boursaw came on in relief in Game 1 where he pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the win. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine. Shroll followed in Game 2 with four scoreless innings on three hits. Shroll struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter, though he hit one.

At the plate, Finn McDonnell batted 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI to lead the Tigers in the opener. Topher McDonell had a double, two stolen bases and scored four runs as Clatskanie opened with three in the first, one run in the second and five more in the third to build a quick 9-0 lead on Portland Christian in the first game of the twin bill.

In the second game of the day, it took the Tigers offense a while to get going against Portland Christian’s Jack Mazurowski. The Tigers would get one run in the second and three more in the fourth thanks to a pair of Royals’ fielding errors.

Then in the fifth, Clatskanie sent 19 men to the plate, walked eight times and scored 13 runs to walk away with a comfortable doubleheader sweep.

Chris Knaus finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Shroll batted 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored and Ben Blackwood collected three hits in a 3-for-4 day with a walk and an RBI.

“Overall, our pitchers threw very well today only allowing two walks and striking out 23,” Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins said. “At the plate, Ben Blackwood had a great day with four hits.”

Portland Christian fell to 0-6 on the season. Clatskanie (4-3, 3-0 league) is slated to travel to Gaston on Tuesday for a first pitch time of 3 p.m.

Rainier held to one hit in loss to Neah-Kah-Nie

RIDGEFIELD — Finally back on the diamond and able to play some hard ball, the Rainier offense had a tough time getting going against Neah-Kah-Nie’s pitching staff in a 12-3 loss, Saturday. The game was the first 3A-2 Coastal Range League contest for Rainier.

Rainier managed just one hit against Neah-Kah-Nie’s Eduardo Loza, Parker Hopkins and Anthony Allen. Loza earned the start for Neah-Kah-Nie and worked four scoreless innings in which he struck out five, didn’t allow a hit and walked one. Hopkins and Allen came on in relief and were equally tough against the Columbians.

The Pirates opened up a 4-0 lead in the first inning as they got to Rainier starter Austin Stout early. NKN added three more runs in the third then another in the fourth and two in the fifth off Hunter Gutenberger by virtue of an error who came on in relief of Stout in the fourth inning.

Stout ended up allowing six earned runs on five hits and four walks in 3 and 1/3 innings. Gutenberger struggled with his command over 2 and 2/3 innings. He walked two and hit two batters.

Humberto Gererado batted 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park homer and a double to lead the Pirates’ offense. Peyton Setzer notched the lone hit for Rainier.

Rainier (1-3, 0-1 league) is slated to head to Horizon Christian on Monday in another league game with a first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.