CLATSKANIE — Finally back on the diamond after nearly three weeks away, Clatskanie handed Portland Christian a 17-7 defeat in its 2A-1 Northwest League opener, Tuesday.

Because of inclement weather and poor field conditions over the past two weeks in Northwest Oregon, Clatskanie played its first game since splitting a doubleheader with Pilot Rock on March 18 .

Rust showed for both teams with a total of 12 errors committed, seven wild pitches, 18 walks, three hit batters and a handful of passed balls combined between the two sides.

Clatskanie (2-3 overall) opened with four runs in the first inning as a pair of errors and a dropped third strike on a passed ball helped the Tigers score four unearned runs for a 4-1 lead.

The Royals came back with four runs in the third inning to tie the score at 5-5 by virtue of four free passes (three walks and a hit batter) grouped around a leadoff single, sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Clatskanie answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, three more in the fifth and a six spot in the sixth to win by double digits.

Seven Tigers hitters provided an RBI in the victory. But with Portland Christian committing 10 errors in the field, only seven of Clatskanie’s 17 runs were earned.

Topher McDonnell finished 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored and Ayden Boursaw went 1-for-4 with a triple, walk, three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Tigers’ offense.

“We had gone several weeks without playing a game, so it was nice to get on the field,” Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins said. “The rust showed, but it was good to get out there and compete. We don’t take any league wins for granted, and (we) are excited to get back out there on Friday. Brenden Shroll threw very well in relief.”

Boursaw started the game for Clatskanie on the mound. He struck out five Portland Christian hitters and walked two over two innings while allowing one run on one hit. Shroll struck out eight Royals over 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Clatskanie and Portland Christian are slated to play two more games against each other on Friday in Portland with a first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 3 p.m.

Extra innings

Rainier's scheduled baseball game against Corbett was canceled as was the Rainier softball game versus Neah-Kah-Nie on Tuesday. Rainier's varsity baseball team is slated to return to the field Thursday at Catlin Gabel at 4:30 p.m. Softball is set to host Neah-Kah-Nie on Saturday, time still to be announced.