 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSAA Baseball: Tigers top Taft, cash in first win
0 comments
alert
OSAA Baseball

OSAA Baseball: Tigers top Taft, cash in first win

{{featured_button_text}}
Lester Wallace field banner

In this file photo a Warrenton infielder throws the ball across the diamond as the banner hangs on the wall in left field at Lester Wallace Field. The field was officially named for the former coach at a ceremony between games of a doubleheader between Clatskanie and Warrenton on April 23.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CLATSKANIE — It took a little longer than the Clatskanie-nine would have liked but the Tigers turned in their first winning performance of the season on Wednesday in a doubleheader split with Taft. The Tigers dropped the opener 12-0 before bouncing back for a walk-off win by a tally of 7-6 in the nightcap.

Taft was able to pound out eight hits in the first game and six Clatskanie errors did the rest of the damage as the visitors waltzed to victory.

The Tigers managed just three hits in that contest with Jordyn Ward, Mitchell Bailey and Matt Knaus each registering a base knock. On the hill in the middle of the diamond Ayden Boursaw pitched four innings for the Tigers, allowing five hits while striking out four batters.

Turns out the Tigers were just saving up their best effort for last. Trailing 6-4 heading into the final frame of the day, Clatskanie was able to post three runs for the first win on the newly renamed Lester Wallace Field.

That last ditch comeback was fueled by a pair of bases loaded walks and a fielder’s choice groundout by Dylan Blackwood. Topher McDonnell and Blackwood each managed two hits in the contest to help Clatskanie haul in the victory.

McDonnell also took care of the pitching duties for the home team. He earned the win by tossing seven innings and striking out five would-be hitters.

The Tigers (1-4) are scheduled to travel to Rainier on Tuesday for the springtime rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News