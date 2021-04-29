OSAA Baseball: Tigers top Taft, cash in first win

CLATSKANIE — It took a little longer than the Clatskanie-nine would have liked but the Tigers turned in their first winning performance of the season on Wednesday in a doubleheader split with Taft. The Tigers dropped the opener 12-0 before bouncing back for a walk-off win by a tally of 7-6 in the nightcap.

Taft was able to pound out eight hits in the first game and six Clatskanie errors did the rest of the damage as the visitors waltzed to victory.

The Tigers managed just three hits in that contest with Jordyn Ward, Mitchell Bailey and Matt Knaus each registering a base knock. On the hill in the middle of the diamond Ayden Boursaw pitched four innings for the Tigers, allowing five hits while striking out four batters.

Turns out the Tigers were just saving up their best effort for last. Trailing 6-4 heading into the final frame of the day, Clatskanie was able to post three runs for the first win on the newly renamed Lester Wallace Field.

That last ditch comeback was fueled by a pair of bases loaded walks and a fielder’s choice groundout by Dylan Blackwood. Topher McDonnell and Blackwood each managed two hits in the contest to help Clatskanie haul in the victory.