OSAA Baseball: Rainier splits doubleheader, drops league title, awaits postseason fate

“The biggest thing was that he was getting ahead with his fastball,” Karns said. “Really just blowing it by them. They were having a hard time catching up.”

After Rainier plated two runs in the bottom of the first, Marcum whizzed through the top of the second, retiring the side in order. With his ace dealing at such high velocity, Karns shifted his outfield dramatically, playing his right fielder shallow and on the line, putting his center fielder directly behind his second baseman, and having his left fielder cover about 60% of the grass.

The move paid dividends in the third; Warrenton’s first ball in play of the day was a top-spin liner to the right-center gap off the bat of Mike Ulness, which should have been an easy single if not a ball to the gap for more. Instead, it went straight to Kyler Souther in center field for an easy out, and Marcum proceeded to strike the next two Warriors out.

Warrenton only got another baserunner on a dropped third strike, and the Warriors cashed in, with Duane Falls hitting a fly ball that would have been an easy out had the Columbians been playing a normal defense. Instead, it cleared the outfielders, falling for a triple.