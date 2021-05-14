OSAA Baseball: Rainier splits doubleheader, drops league title, awaits postseason fate

RAINIER — Brayden Marcum was about as good as feasibly possible in his start Friday at Stan Peerboom Field, but he could only win one battle for Rainier — not the war.
Coming into the day, the Columbians needed to sweep their doubleheader against Warrenton to claim the 3A Coastal Range League title, and while Marcum dazzled his way to a five-inning 11-1 win in Game 1, the Warriors came back and controlled Game 2 the whole way through, winning 7-3 and claiming the crown for themselves.
“Brayden threw a hell of a first game,” Rainier coach John Karns said. “You could just feel that the energy was good; we got a lot of hits, they were kind of throwing the ball around a little bit, making mistakes.
“The second game, you could just feel it right off the bat. We had a couple walks, a hit by pitch, it was just totally different. When you’re throwing strikes, everybody’s up, everybody’s engaged in the game. Sometimes when you’re throwing balls, guys start losing focus, and that’s when the errors start coming.”
In the opener, Marcum’s third pitch of his start hit Josh Earls, who got to third on a pair of stolen bases, and the Warriors put up a couple long battles at the plate with him in scoring position, but Marcum won the next three with strikeouts to get out of the jam.
From there, Rainier’s ace simply dominated. Marcum struck out 15 batters in the five-inning complete game, allowing one unearned run on one hit and issuing one free pass. Warrenton put two balls in play all game long.
“The biggest thing was that he was getting ahead with his fastball,” Karns said. “Really just blowing it by them. They were having a hard time catching up.”
After Rainier plated two runs in the bottom of the first, Marcum whizzed through the top of the second, retiring the side in order. With his ace dealing at such high velocity, Karns shifted his outfield dramatically, playing his right fielder shallow and on the line, putting his center fielder directly behind his second baseman, and having his left fielder cover about 60% of the grass.
The move paid dividends in the third; Warrenton’s first ball in play of the day was a top-spin liner to the right-center gap off the bat of Mike Ulness, which should have been an easy single if not a ball to the gap for more. Instead, it went straight to Kyler Souther in center field for an easy out, and Marcum proceeded to strike the next two Warriors out.
Warrenton only got another baserunner on a dropped third strike, and the Warriors cashed in, with Duane Falls hitting a fly ball that would have been an easy out had the Columbians been playing a normal defense. Instead, it cleared the outfielders, falling for a triple.
Then, Marcum introduced a curveball to the mix, and that was pretty much it. Three straight Warriors went down looking at the breaker to strand Falls on third. In the fifth, against the bottom of the Warrenton lineup, he went back to the heat for the kill, striking out the side on high fastball after high fastball.
With the Columbians scoring in each of the first four innings and leading 9-1, Rainier just needed two runs for the ten-run mercy rule, and it did just that, with Souther bringing one in on an RBI groundout and Stout smacking a single with the bases loaded to make it 11-1 and end it early.
Remember that bit; it’ll be important later.
The victory set up a final winner-take-all finale for the league title, but if the Columbians had the momentum from Game 1, it quickly disappeared.
Warrenton got to Austin Stout — Rainier’s Game 2 starter — in a hurry, drawing a pair of walks and bringing both runners home on a triple, before an RBI single made it 3-0 with just one out on the board.
“Stout’s a good, capable pitcher with good stuff,” Karns said. “He’s young, he’s inexperienced, but he’s got a lot of good traits and we do feel comfortable with him on the mound. It was one bad outing, just gave up too many free passes.”
Stout gave up one more run in five innings of work, but the Rainier bullpen had a tough time holding the deficit in check, allowing runs in the sixth and seventh. Meanwhile, the Columbians had a hard time putting together an offensive attack, striking out seven times in the first six innings against Falls.
“It just came down to strikeouts,” Karns said. “Too many strikeouts, especially in key situations.”
On a couple of occasions Rainier got some offense but ran itself out of threats, as a Warrenton defense that made four errors in five innings in Game 1 tightened its game. In the bottom of the second with runners on the corners, Josh Ellis cranked a shot to center field that scored a run easily, but when Karns waved Marcum all the way around from first, the Rainier senior was thrown out off a good relay by 5-feet, and the Columbians wouldn’t score again in the inning.
“We wanted to put pressure on them,” Karns said. “Especially after that first game, watching them not look sharp, we thought it was a good opportunity to run on them.”
But in Game 2, Warrenton embraced the pressure, slowing building its lead as it went. The Warriors led 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, and while the Columbians got one back, they got no more, settling for their lowest offensive output of the season and watching their guests spill out of the first base dugout at the end to celebrate a league title.
So the Columbians won a battle, but they lost the war.
Maybe.
Warrenton was playing with house money in Game 1, so the Warriors saved Falls — their ace — for Game 2. And while the Columbians couldn’t do enough to beat him, they did work the count well enough to make him throw over 105 pitches. That workload forces Falls to rest four days before he can take the mound again — and consequentially, miss the first round of the State tournament on Tuesday.
“They went all-in for that league title,” Karns said. “They deserved it.”
Meanwhile, Marcum’s ruthless efficiency, combined with the Rainier offense pounding out runs inning after inning in Game 1, kept him under 85 pitches in the shortened complete-game, meaning he can pitch again with just three days rest.
Without the league title, Rainier isn’t locked into one of the eight postseason spots, but Karns said that after starting the year 11-0 and finishing with just two losses, he’s confident his side has earned an at-large bid. And if (or when) they do get their playoff ticket, the Columbians will have Marcum ready for the first round.
“With him on the mound, we feel like we can play anyone,” Karns said. “So we feel good going into the playoffs, having him available Round 1.”
Rainier (12-2) will learn its official postseason fate Sunday.