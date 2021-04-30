OSAA Baseball: Marcum brings the cheddar as Rainier blanks Cheesemakers

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Brayden Marcum carved his way through the Tillamook lineup like a hot knife through, well, cheese, Thursday, spinning a gem to lead Rainier to a 6-0 win on the road.

Marcum needed just 90 pitches to toss seven shutout frames — allowing just four hits and not issuing any free passes — and struck out 14.

Dating back to the second inning of his April 23 no-hitter, Marcum has posted 13 consecutive scoreless frames.

Meanwhile, the Columbians pulled out the death-by-a-thousand-cuts attack with the bats, knocking 10 singles to go along with two walks and a hit batter to score their runs.

Five of those runs came in the top of the third, and Rainier added one more for good measure in the fourth, as Marcum coasted the rest of the way with the lead.

Kenney Tripp went 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot with a walk and scored two runs. Austin Stout and Korbin Howell went back-to-back in the third slot and the cleanup spot in the order with 2-for-4 days, each scoring one run and driving another in.

Rainier (6-0) was set to host Willamina in a doubleheader on Friday.

