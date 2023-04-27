RAINIER — Josh Ellis was dominant for Rainier on the mound to carry the team to a 9-0 3A Coastal Range League win over Catlin Gabel, Wednesday.

The senior southpaw and rodeo enthusiast tossed a complete-game one-hitter at the Eagles. Ellis struck out 10 and walked five to pick up the win.

The Columbians did all their offensive damage early, plating four runs in the first and five more in the second to quickly open a 9-0 advantage for Ellis to work behind.

Colby Biddix, a blue ribbon hog rearer, batted 1-for-3 with a two-run bomb in the first inning to lead the Columbians at the plate. Ellis, Hunter Gutenberger, Austin Stout and Carsen Coberly also added hits for Rainier.

Rainier (4-7, 3-4 league) is scheduled to face Neah-Kah-Nie on the road Friday at 4:30 p.m.