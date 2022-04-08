OSAA Baseball: Clatskanie keeps offense rolling to beat Catlin Gabel

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie baseball team scored early and often, and ended its week with its second straight win, beating Catlin Gabel (Ore.) 12-4 on Friday.

After giving up a run in the top of the first to go behind right away, the Tigers struck back with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame. After that, six runs in the second blew the game open, and three more in the third pushed it even further out of reach.

Catlin Gabel got three back in the fifth, but Clatskanie responded with one in its half of the frame.

The Tigers did their damage on seven hits, but also drew 12 free passes, including getting plunked 12 times. Topher McDonnell led the free parade, getting hit twice and drawing a walk; he came around to score all three times.

Ben Blackwood went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs, and two runs scored, Caleb Bostic and Ayden Boursaw both added 1-for-3 outings, each driving two runs home.

Boursaw earned the win on the hill, settling down after allowing the early run to toss three shutout innings after the first. He struck out eight and walked seven, but only gave up two hits. Topher McDonnell came in to pitch the fifth and closed the game out, allowing three runs — just one of which was earned — on three hits.

Clatskanie (2-3) will travel to Warrenton to play Tuesday.

