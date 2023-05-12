FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Playing at Pacific University, Thursday, Clatskanie announced its presence in the 2A Northwest League playoffs with an 11-1 drubbing of Vernonia in five innings.

After playing the Loggers four times in a home-away series to end the regular season, Thursday marked five wins in a row for the Clatskanie nine.

The Tigers turned a one run lead into a 6-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning to take command of the game.

Clatskanie pitcher Ayden Boursaw pitched the mercy rule abbreviated complete game with seven strikeouts and one earned run allowed in the third inning. Boursaw scattered two hits and walked four batters along the way.

Boursaw helped his own cause with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Catcher Topher McDonnell added a hit and an RBI while scoring two runs out of the leadoff spot.

The Loggers committed seven errors in the field and walked six Clatskanie batters to help grease the wheels on offense.

Ben Blackwood added two hits, drove in a run and touched home four times for the Tigers. Finn McDonnell also drove in a run and Nelson Warren scored two runs.

With the win Clatskanie (13-8, 11-4 league) clinched a berth to the state tournament.