Kylie Thomas, Meagan McClure and Joey Sizemore were named to the 2A-1 Northwest League All-League first team for Clatskanie in softball. The Player of the Year went to pitcher Laney DeLoe of Willamina.

Coach of the Year also went to Willamina with skipper Russ Jahn winning the vote.

The rest of the first team included: Paisley DeLoe, Willamina; Abby Love, Nestucca; Lexi Fern, Gaston; Hannah Griffith, Portland Christian; Emily Larsen, Knappa; Momi Leininger, Vernonia; Abbi Cavazos, St. Paul; Hailee Knight, Nestucca; Amelia Cavazos, St. Paul; Aubri Kruhm, Faith Bible; Ally Lazott, Gaston.

Karielle Carlson and Paige Taylor of Clatskanie were each picked for the second team.

The rest of the softball second team list included: Brianna Buswell, Willamina; Isla Haven, St. Paul; Taylor Pass, Knappa; Lyndie Hurliman, Nestucca; Kyla Hurliman, Nestucca; Cayden Henderson, Gaston; Maddie Olehaufen, Willamina; Becca Warren, Faith Bible; Chloe Schaumberg, Vernonia; Mykenzie Hardie, Gaston; Lily Simpson, Knappa; Gracie Koch, St. Paul; Taryn Barendse, Knappa.

Kayden Byrum and Kennedy Johnson were noted as honorable mentions for Clatskanie.

Tigers' Tompkins named baseball Coach of the Year

The 2A-1 Northwest League announced its All-League players with Clatskanie placing four baseball players on the first team and coach Ryan Tompkins named Coach of the Year.

Clatskanie also saw Ben Blackwood, Topher McDonnell, Brendan Schroll and Ayden Boursaw named to the first team.

The rest of the 2A-1 NW All-League first team included: Jaxon Dietrichs, Knappa; Nick Rusinovich, Knappa; Eli Love, Nestucca; Jude Miller, Knappa; Zac Collins, Nestucca; Samson Gentry, Vernonia; Treven Morland, Knappa; Braxton Hill, Knappa; Karson Casper, Knappa; Peter Hahn, Vernonia; Gage Erhardt, Vernonia.

Finn McDonnell and Ernesto Rojas-Bautista of Clatskanie was selected to the 2A NW second team.

The rest of the second team list included: Nolen Hurliman, Nestucca; Jarryn Maine, Vernonia; Kutter Ball, Knappa; Corbin Roe, Knappa; Adonal Velasquez, Nestucca; Jack Mazurowski, Portland Christian; Jacob Bozich, Gaston; Austin Groshong, Vernonia; Logan Wolf, Vernonia; Kenneth Blackburn, Nestucca; Trevor Wolf, Vernonia; Ash Baldwin, Knappa; Tristan Still, Gaston.

Clatskanie’s Chris Knaus was an honorable mention.

Stout named 2nd team for Columbians

Austin Stout was the lone Columbian to be named to the 3A Coastal Range League All-League baseball team this season, earning a second team nod.

Hunter Gutenberger, Josh Ellis, Daunte McGill and Colby Biddix were all honorable mentions for Rainier.

The 3A Coastal first team for baseball was led by Banks senior Logan Kind who was named the MVP while the Banks coach Joe Baumgartner was named the Coach of the Year and the team earned the sportsmanship award.

The rest of the first team list included: Wyatt Hesselman, Banks; Dylon Atwood, Warrenton; Humberto Gerardo-Keith, Neah-Kah-Nie; Ben Cupani, Valley Catholic; Eduardo Loza, Neah-Kah-Nie; Justin Walters, Banks; Tarver Langston, Horizon Christian; Dawson Little, Warrenton; Anthony Allen, Neah-Kah-Nie; Ashton Crossen, Banks; Mac Garrett, Corbett.

In addition to Stout, the second team list included: Wyatt Selleck, Banks; Cole Brown, Neah-Kah-Nie; Tyson McGrorty, Warrenton; Dalton Long, Horizon Christian; Justin Lulay, Valley Catholic; Michael Ulness, Warrenton; Christian Lyda, Banks; Jacobee Wilkinson, Neah-Kah-Nie; Lane Gilbert, Banks; Will Erickson, Valley Catholic; Nico Howlett, Catlin Gabel; Ryan Moring, Horizon Christian.

Two Columbians on 2A Coastal 1st team

For softball, the Columbians saw Lacey Makinson and Delaney Fortelney named to the 2A Coastal Range first team, while Kendall Crape and Nicole Hudson named to the second team.

In addition to Makinson and Forteley, the rest of the 3A Coastal Range first team also included: Chloe Bauer, Valley Catholic; Gabby Bauer, Valley Catholic; Mary Crosby, Valley Catholic; Alex Saunders, Banks; Taylor Donahue, Corbett; Natalie Pike, Warrenton; Ally Schimel, Corbett; Brylee Davis, Banks; Paige Dillard, Corbett; London O’Brien, Warrenton.

Along with Crape and Hudson, the 2A Coastal second team was: Malia Groshong, Valley Catholic; Jordyn Maller, Banks; Madi Groshong, Valley Catholic; Maddie Lanter, Corbett; Brooklynn Robinson, Banks; Ella Holwege, Corbett; Madyson Bigsby, Banks; Caitlin Queen, Valley Catholic; Emma Smith Warrenton; Olivia Wyatt, Banks.

Miley Cook and Riley Hill were honorable mentions for Rainier.