NWAC Baseball: Clutch hitting drives LCC to doubleheader sweep of Tacoma

TACOMA — Timely hitting in crucial moments helped Lower Columbia College pick up two wins over Tacoma Community College on Saturday. The Red Devils won the first game 8-6 and took extra innings to down the Titans 7-4 in NWAC play.
“To go up there on their field and take two is huge for us this year,” LCC coach Eric Lane said.
LCC got the bats rolling from the start in game one with four runs in the first inning. After Matthew Schwarz scored on a wild pitch after doubling to lead off the inning, Drew Steelhammer drove a ball over the wall for a two-run home run that also brought Daniel Gernon in to score.
“Coming out early on the road is a huge thing that we talk about, we want to start out hot,” Lane said.
The Red Devils cooled off after the hot start and were held scoreless across the next six innings. While LCC suffered the scoring drought, Tacoma chipped away and took the lead, plating five runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“We kind of just faded away offensively,” Lane said. “We got ourselves out a lot and struck out in some big situations in the middle of the game.”
Trailing on the scoreboard, LCC found its rhythm again in the eighth. Ethan Stacy came up big as a pinch hitter with a single to score Kyle Fitzgerald and tie the game at five. Then Tyler Reese scored on a single by Tommy Davis to give LCC the lead again.
LCC added two insurance runs in the ninth inning when Steelhammer scored on a wild pitch. Then Liam Kerr hit a solo homer to put the devils up by three.
Tacoma could only answer with one score on a sac fly giving LCC the game one win.
Steelhammer finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a team-high two RBIs. Davis finished the game 3-for-4 and knocked in a run for the Red Devils.
Alex Bratton picked up the win on the mound in a little over an inning of work allowing no hits, but one run in relief of Brody Merritt who replaced starter Spencer Andsersen. Ryan Pitts picked up the save by retiring two batters in the ninth.
Will Mulfur did the bulk of the work at the plate for the Titans and finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
In game two, the Red Devils needed some more late-game heroics to get the job done.
The Red Devils found success early on once again with a three-run second inning. A Gernon walk with the bases loaded put LCC up 3-0, but the Red Devils couldn’t bring anyone else home in the inning.
The Titans didn’t wait to answer this time as they matched LCC’s three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
The Red Devils added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Kerr, but Mulfur continued his hot streak at the plate for the Titans with an RBI single in the sixth to tie the game.
With the game tied after seven innings, the eighth inning was considered extras due to doubleheader rules. The Devils started the eighth with a runner on second in accordance with international rules.
“We were a little more prepared for the international rules this time around, obviously, because it happened last week,” Lane said.
Gernon came up with the big hit for LCC with a two-RBI double that scored Schwarz and Nic Iliyn. Steelhammer then drove Gernon home with a single to center field.
“It was nice to get some big clutch hitting there at the end,” Lane said.
Daniel Furman held the Titans scoreless in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the win on the mound for the Red Devils. Furman gave up one run on three hits across three innings for LCC. Sam Stuhr got the start on the mound and gave up three runs on just three hits in five innings of work.
Gernon went 1-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBIs to lead LCC. Schwarz finished 2-for-5 and also knocked in a run for the Red Devils.
LCC (21-3) headed back home to play Tacoma again in another doubleheader beginning at noon, Saturday, at David Story Field.