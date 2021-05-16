NWAC Baseball: Clutch hitting drives LCC to doubleheader sweep of Tacoma

TACOMA — Timely hitting in crucial moments helped Lower Columbia College pick up two wins over Tacoma Community College on Saturday. The Red Devils won the first game 8-6 and took extra innings to down the Titans 7-4 in NWAC play.

“To go up there on their field and take two is huge for us this year,” LCC coach Eric Lane said.

LCC got the bats rolling from the start in game one with four runs in the first inning. After Matthew Schwarz scored on a wild pitch after doubling to lead off the inning, Drew Steelhammer drove a ball over the wall for a two-run home run that also brought Daniel Gernon in to score.

“Coming out early on the road is a huge thing that we talk about, we want to start out hot,” Lane said.

The Red Devils cooled off after the hot start and were held scoreless across the next six innings. While LCC suffered the scoring drought, Tacoma chipped away and took the lead, plating five runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

“We kind of just faded away offensively,” Lane said. “We got ourselves out a lot and struck out in some big situations in the middle of the game.”