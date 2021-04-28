 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lots of Columbians combine to beat Bulldogs
0 comments
alert
OSAA Baseball

Lots of Columbians combine to beat Bulldogs

{{featured_button_text}}
E for Baseball

An infielder makes the pivot on a double play at Rainier High School on Tuesday during the Columbians first baseball practice since March.

 Jordan Nailon

WILLAMINA, Ore. — Coach John Karns played about as much depth as he could Tuesday, as Rainier rode out comfortable 10-1 winners over Willamina.

A grand total of 19 players saw the field for the Columbians. Seven pitchers all toed the rubber for one inning, allowing a total of six baserunners on three hits, two walks, and an error.

Austin Stout, Josh Ellis, Peyton Setzer, and Hunter Gutenberger all struck out the side in their innings of work.

Stout and Nic George led the Columbians at the plate with 2-for-3 days. Korbin Howell, Brayden Marcum Logan Chapman, and Kyle Souther added knocks for the starting nine, and Colby Biddix and Ellis both had hits off the bench.

Rainier (6-0) is scheduled to play at Tillamook on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News