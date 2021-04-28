Lots of Columbians combine to beat Bulldogs

WILLAMINA, Ore. — Coach John Karns played about as much depth as he could Tuesday, as Rainier rode out comfortable 10-1 winners over Willamina.

A grand total of 19 players saw the field for the Columbians. Seven pitchers all toed the rubber for one inning, allowing a total of six baserunners on three hits, two walks, and an error.

Austin Stout, Josh Ellis, Peyton Setzer, and Hunter Gutenberger all struck out the side in their innings of work.

Stout and Nic George led the Columbians at the plate with 2-for-3 days. Korbin Howell, Brayden Marcum Logan Chapman, and Kyle Souther added knocks for the starting nine, and Colby Biddix and Ellis both had hits off the bench.

Rainier (6-0) is scheduled to play at Tillamook on Thursday.

