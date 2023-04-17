High School
Baseball
At Toledo (Game 1)
RIVERHAWKS 4, CHINOOKS 1
Kalama 000 001 0 — 1 3 4
Toledo 001 120 X — 4 3 1
Batteries: KAL — McBride, Stariha (5) and Schlangen; TOL — Stanley and Glass
At Toledo (Game 2)
CHINOOKS 6, RIVERHAWKS 2
Toledo 110 000 0 — 2 5 4
Kalama 100 023 0 — 6 6 3
Batteries: TOL — Sorenson, Winters (2), Frewing (5), Feigenbaum (6) and Glass; KAL — Swearingen and Schlangen.
At Monarch Park
MONARCHS 14, TROJANS 4 (5 inn.)
Fife 103 00X X — 4 3 1
Mark Morris 520 43X X — 14 8 0
Batteries: FFE — Erickson, Johnson (4) and Copeland; WDL — Rohl, Bunn and Bartell.
At Winlock (Game 1)
DUCKS 17, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 160 (10)0 — 17 11 0
Winlock 000 00 — 0 0 7
Batteries: TL — Fraidenburg and Kimball, Foster (4); WIN — 3, 20 (4) and catcher.
At Winlock (Game 2)
DUCKS 16, CARDINALS 0
Winlock 000 00 — 0 1 4
Toutle Lake 4(10)2 0 — 16 8 1
Batteries: WIN — 7, 10 (2), 34 (3) and catcher; TL — Moss, Johnson (4), Rivera (5) and White.
Softball
At Randle (Game 1)
RIVERHAWKS 14, TIMBERWOLVES 0 (5 inn.)
Toledo 902 03 — 14 14 0
Morton-White Pass 000 00 — 0 1 4
Batteries: TOL — Bowen and Marcil, Norberg (4); MWP — Armstrong and Ingalsbe.
At Randle (Game 2)
RIVERHAWKS 20, TIMBERWOLVES 4 (3 inn.)
Toledo 5(11)4 — 20 15 2
Morton-White Pass 220 — 4 5 5
Batteries: TOL — Holter and Norberg; MWP — Hampton and Ingalsbe.
COLLEGE
Softball
Saturday
At Yakima
RED DEVILS 2, TRITONS 1
Edmonds 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Lower Columbia 010 010 X — 2 7 0
Batteries: EDM — West and Rucshner. LCC — T. Reams, A. Heater (7) and Stenson.
At Yakima
RED DEVILS 7, KNIGHTS 1
Lower Columbia
Wenatchee Valley
Batteries: LCC — Heater, Knutson (5) and Squibb. WV — Newman, Files (1) and Heinz.
Sunday
At Yakima
ROYALS 9, RED DEVILS 7
Douglas 003 023 1 — 9 10 1
Lower Columbia 120 003 1 — 7 10 4
Batteries: DGL — Hudson, Woodward (2) and Hedin. LCC — DeRuyter, Reams (4), Heater (6) and Stenson.