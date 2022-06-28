Legion Baseball: Gould gives Hilander Dental walk-off win over Centralia

Playing a rare mid-week day game at the friendly confines of David Story Field on Tuesday the Hilander Dental boys of summer earned a close shave victory over Centralia by a score of 5-4 in American Legion league play.

The hero of the day was Eddie Gould, who singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a 3-2 pitch to give the home team the walk-off, dogpile win.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club took a 1-0 lead in the third inning but fell behind 2-1 in the top of the fifth. The Dentists reclaimed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning before surrendering two runs in the top of the seventh to fall behind 4-3.

Fisher Wassell notched an RBI single early in the game to help keep Hilander Dental within striking distances in the clutch.

Four pitchers from the LCBC side combined to allow seven hits in the victory. Dominic Curl took the rawhide to start the game before turning it over to Austin Lindquist in the second frame. Drew Miller took over pitching duties in the fourth inning and Kolten Lindstrom took over in the sixth inning.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to open The Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the Twin Falls Cowboys at College of Southern Idaho.

