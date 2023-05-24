After a challenging slog through the wet Pacific Northwest spring which made schedule disruptions, indoor practices, numerous doubleheaders and strenuous final-week schedules the norm for all programs, three area teams survived to advance to the final stage.

R.A. Long softball in the 2A ranks, Toutle Lake baseball in the 2B world and 1B Naselle baseball will all have the opportunity to play for a State championship this weekend east of the mountains.

After staving off elimination not once, but twice in the 2A District IV tournament last week, R.A. Long earned itself an opening showdown in the state tournament with the top overall seed out of North Kitsap on Friday.

Not exactly the prize they were hoping for.

The Jills will no doubt need their ace, Jadyn Terry, to be at her very best against North Kitsap. But to beat the Vikings they will need a supporting cast that includes, but is not liited to, Ava Rodman, Madison Fierst, Lily Mattison, Nicole Walker and Helen Hunsucker, to step up and produce right away.

R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel spent time during Tuesday's practice telling his team to embrace the opportunity to beat the best right out of the gate.

“Everybody I talk to thinks it's a bad draw, but I think it’s the best draw,” stated McDaniel. “I want to be the team that beats the number one team. You get it done the first day and maybe things will get easier the next day. It certainly takes a lot of weight off your shoulders.”

R.A. Long (14-7 overall) could play as few as two games or as many as six over the course of the two-day double-elimination state tournament. Those games will be played in Selah at Carlon Park Friday and Saturday.

The Lumberjills took Monday off but practiced Tuesday and will have another practice Wednesday where McDaniel said he will work on making contact against the kind of velocity that will be featured from the circle at State.

Tuesday’s practice focused on bunting and small-ball defense, something the Jills have struggled with at times this year.

“Small ball to start the year wasn’t our best (facet),” noted McDaniel. “(We) spent a lot of time on that area today. We’re starting to become a well-oiled machine.”

The first pitch between R.A. Long and North Kitsap is slated for 11 a.m., Friday, on Field 4. A win would send the Jills to the quarterfinal round against the winner of No. 9 Centralia and No. 8 Lynden at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A loss and the Jills will have a long road to hoe to come away with a medal. Their second game would be a much quicker turnaround, coming at 1:30 p.m. on opening day. A win there and R.A. Long would play again at 6 p.m. in order to advance to Saturday.

“They’re excited,” added McDaniel. “You know, Jadyn, Ava and Lily have been to big tournaments before, but the rest of these girls, it’s all new waters for them. You get to State, you get that feeling and it leaves you wanting to make it back.”

Ducks roll into semis riding Swanson's hot arm

Toutle Lake (22-2) punched its ticket to State with far less drama at Districts. The Fighting Ducks were rewarded with a bye into the 2B District quarterfinals where they eventually moved onto the final and rolled over Ilwaco for the District title.

As the No. 2 seed the Ducks received another bye into the quarterfinals of the state baseball tournament. Needing just one win to reach the semifinals, Toutle Lake notched an 11-1 win over Coupeville on Saturday in Castle Rock.

The Ducks will now face Central 2B rival, No. 14 Adna (18-7), on Friday at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata at 4 p.m.

Toutle Lake rolls into the final weekend as perhaps the hottest team in all the land, having won 22 straight games since their season-opening series flop against Toledo. And the Fighting Ducks will be seeking redemption after squandering a seventh-inning lead in last year’s title game.

The Ducks are led by a pair of junior Division 1-bound right-handers in Zach Swanson and Connor Cox. Swanson has been fantastic over his last two starts where he has earned a pair of wins while pitching 10 innings and allowed just two runs on four hits, three walks and struck out two dozen batters.

There has been a noticeable improvement with Swanson’s command over that time and his coach, Jerry Johnson, believes the warm weather along with the buildup of innings has factored into the junior's success.

“He’s been looking very sharp,” Johnson said. “He really loves pitching in warm weather. He spent the last couple of summers traveling around Arizona and Florida, so I know that is a big thing.”

Meanwhile, the offense has a ton of confidence right now with the way Swanson is going. Toutle Lake’s last two wins were decisive, 10-run mercy rules as the offense got going early and stayed aggressive each inning.

“It makes a huge difference when our starting pitcher is firing away and pounding the zone," Johnson noted. "I think it makes all of the difference and then it fires up the offense. (Swanson) was fired up to go out and do that for the team. He’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever been around.”

Toutle Lake will hand the ball to Swanson again on Friday against Adna. On the other side, expect to see the Pirates’ talented left-hander Tristan Percival who struck out 17 against Cle Elum on Saturday to lead his team on to the semis.

Still, Toutle Lake holds a 3-0 record against the Pirates including a decisive 15-5 win in the district tournament semifinal.

“Just because we’ve beaten Adna, doesn’t mean it’s going to be a walk in the park,” Johnson added. “We had our goals that we set early in the season. This was the long-term goal, to get back to the Final Four. We’ve had some good weeks of practice, they’re definitely ready to go and we’ll see what happens when we get there.”

If Toutle Lake wins on Friday, it will play for the State title at 7 p.m., Saturday, against the winner of the game between No. 1 Brewster and No. 4 Tri-Cities Prep. A loss to Adna will send Toutle Lake to the third-place game against the loser of the other semifinal.

Comets wish on a star for consecutive State titles

Behind a pair of close wins over Crosspoint and Almira-Coulee-Hartline on Saturday, No. 5 seed Naselle heads to the 1B state baseball tournament semifinal with a chance to defend its 2022 State title it clinched right down the road in Ridgefield.

This time, though, the Comets will be on a full blown road trip in search of hardware for the trophy case. Naselle will meet No. 1 seed DeSales (20-3) at 1 p.m. at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata, Friday.

Being the defending champion, Naselle (15-6) has played the 2023 season with a target on its back in and out of the 1B division.

The Tigers have also challenged themselves this season with games against strong 2B foes in Toutle Lake, Toledo and Ilwaco going 0-3 against those State qualifying teams. But it was the experience they were after, anyhow.

“One of things about this group is they work exceptionally hard and they put in extra time every day to get better," Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. "That's always huge. They’re fighters. They are in it for the long haul.”

Naselle has operated with three pitchers all season – Kolten Lindstrom, Dean Helvey and Parker Kilponen. The trio have excelled through the majority of the season by commanding the strike zone to lead the Comets to a share of the Coastal 1B League title.

“That’s kind of our big deal. No free passes. No more than one or two a game,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. “They’ve got electric stuff, they’re mixing speeds, they understand how to pitch, too, it’s (not) just about stuff. They work it up and down, pitch to contact and use the defense.”

One of the advantages the Comets have in the final four of the 1B State playoffs is that many of key cogs of their roster have been there before. And not only that, but they finished the job last season. That experience should help to diminish the pressure of the moment.

The Comets already know what to expect.

“Just being in the postseason and making a deep run last year, they’ve been there before, it gives the kids confidence,” added Lindstrom.

Coach Lindstrom noted that his 2023 Comets have all executed, and embraced, their roles as well as they can.

“Pretty much as a whole, everybody has done their part one through nine," Lindstrom said, "It’s top to bottom for us, everybody has a job and they’ve all done their part well."

With a win over DeSales Friday, the Comets would advance to the championship game to play the winner of No. 2 Liberty Christian and No. 3 Mount Vernon Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium.