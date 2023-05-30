Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WENATCHEE — As Naselle's players celebrated a second 1B baseball championship in as many seasons late into Saturday night after the lights were turned out at Recreation Park, coach Randy Lindstrom contemplated the unlikelihood of it all.

After winning the first title in program history last season at The RORC, Naselle had to replace its entire starting outfield with a pair of freshmen in Trajen Ford and Scott Henington leading candidates to take over starting spots alongside senior Parker Kilponen in center.

"A lot of these kids out here, they filled a lot of big shoes from last (year's team) and that’s what makes it even harder is you’re missing some senior leaders that we had last year," coach Lindstrom said. "Young guys came in and stepped right in their shoes and struggled a bit in the beginning, but kept working hard. I'm super proud of them all."

Though the Comets lost plenty of senior leadership from last season, the squad came out of the gate hot, winning their first seven games including non-league matchups against bigger schools in Wahkiakum, Clatskanie, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley and Ocosta before losing to Ilwaco and Toutle Lake in mid-April.

That early run shaped the 2023 team, forming an identity of strong pitching, good defense, aggressive baserunning and an offense in which one through nine, the players executed their respective roles.

Naselle followed its strong start to the season by going 5-1 in league play, its only loss coming at Mossyrock. Then, on May 1, it picked up a 3-0 shutout win over Toledo as senior right-hander Kolten Lindstrom pitched a one-hit gem against a Riverhawks side that advanced to the 2B State playoffs. The win showed coach Lindstrom and his team that the Comets could compete with anybody.

And as May rolled in like a lion, Naselle just kept getting better.

"It's a good group of kids, man. They're tough," coach Lindstrom said. "To be able to go through all of the adversities of this season (and) coming back after last year, knowing it was going to be harder, they put in tons of hours and a lot of work in and gutted it out."

Teams can work hard, they can put the hours in, they can want it, but without talented players performing at, or above, an All-League standard, it's likely all for naught.

That's where the performance of junior right-hander Dean Helvey comes in.

Helvey gave Naselle a dynamic 1-2 punch atop its rotation alongside 1B Coastal League MVP Kolten Lindstrom. Helvey was the Greg Maddux to Lindstrom's John Smoltz. Kolten Lindstrom had the power arm, while Helvey brought command, a devastating 12-6 curveball and a pitching acumen well ahead of his years.

While Kolten Lindstrom dominated No. 1 seed DeSales in the semifinal, the big job was left to Helvey to cap off Naselle's back-to-back championships.

And the right-hander who weighs perhaps 150 pounds soaking wet, stood on that mound at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium, and then at Recreation Park later on under the lights and brought his 'A' game. After enduring a 4.5 hour rain and thunder delay, and moving the game west from Ephrata to Wenatchee, Helvey retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced and struck out nine to secure the win.

With a two-run lead and three outs to get in the seventh inning, Helvey calmly went after the 6-7-8 hitters in the Mount Vernon Christian lineup with curveball after curveball. No matter how many times Helvey threw it, the Hurricanes weren't able to hit the pitch with any semblance of authority.

As massive of a moment it was, Helvey was as cool as the other side of the pillow. He didn't give Naselle fans who made the lengthy trip from the coast out to eastern Washington, and then a little ways back west again, to support the Comets any time to stress.

"That's just who Dean is," coach Lindstrom said. “Dean’s been clutch all year. He’s pitched a ton of big games for us. He’s all around the strike zone, fills it up. He's got the big 12-6 (curveball). His velo is up, so that helps and he's just such a fierce competitor. He's never going to give up."

While the players passed around the 1B State championship trophy, inevitably thoughts turned to the possibilities of next season. Naselle graduates its top arm and team leader in Kolten Lindstrom along with first baseman and All-League clean-up hitter Clay Bergeson and center fielder/reliever Kilponen. Despite losing those three key starters, a youthful 2023 Naselle roster will return with a year of maturation and plenty of big-game experience to make a run at a third State title.

Helvey will return, as will All-League selections Jack Strange and Jacob Lindstrom. A host of freshmen from this season will also come back with the opportunity to ascend into bigger roles.

It may seem hard to fathom now, but did any Naselle fans think two championships were possible while high school sports were on the sideline through the height of COVID? Back when the Lindstroms were enduring lockdowns by throwing bullpens in their backyard.

Standing to the side in the dark, watching his team run a victory lap around the Recreation Park outfield, the Comets' skipper laughed.

"Why not? That’s the goal," Lindstrom said. "We’re going to regroup. We’re losing some big dudes. We’ll regroup it and go for it again."

With recent history as your guide, there's no reason to count the Comets out.