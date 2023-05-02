A strong performance on the bump by Riley Young put the Lumberjacks in a position to win, Monday, and their bats did the rest in a 13-1 win over Fort Vancouver in a five-inning 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball affair.

After an extended road trip that saw R.A. Long playing “home” games at LCC’s David Story Field, Ridgefield, and even (gasp) Mark Morris, the Lumberjacks returned home in style with the mercy rule victory beneath bluebird skies.

“A good start on the mound from Riley Young and patient at bat bats were the key today,” R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said.

Young notched the abbreviated complete game with five hits scattered over five innings and no earned runs allowed. He also struck out five Trappers and walked just one, with an error helping Fort to plate its only run in top of the fifth.

Ralphy Mata had a double for Fort Vancouver out of the nine hole and scored the Trappers’ only run.

By that time R.A. Long already held an eight run lead after scoring once in the first inning, five more times in the third, and twice in the fourth frame.

Jared Childers notched a double and drove in four runs for R.A. Long, while scoring twice himself. Logan Bodily added a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks put up seven hits on the day and drew 11 walks.

Jeff Rooklidge scored three times with three walks, a hit and an RBI for R.A. Long and Theo Maurcio added a hit with a run scored and an RBI, while Matthew Verdoorn tallied a hit a drove in a run. Getting in on the fun, Young helped himself out with a hit, a run and an RBI.

Moreover, the Jacks’ skipper came away pleased with the approach his team brought to the league contest before trying to remember if they remember how to operate their assorted rakes in the postgame ritual for their natural grass field.

“We made routine plays and didn’t try to do too much,” Littlefield said.

R.A. Long (7-11, 5-9) currently sits in sixth place in the 2A GSHL, trailing Hockinson by two games for the final spot to the playoffs. The Lumberjacks will close out their regular season with two games against Washougal, the team just behind them in the standings. R.A. Long will host the Panthers on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

One big inning too much for Kelso against Falcons

A five-run third inning was all Prairie needed to notch a 5-3 win over Kelso in 3A Greater St. Helens League baseball action, Monday, at Rister Stadium.

The Hilanders took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning after Zeke Smith drew a leadoff walk and then Brett Hoover laced a triple to bring him all the way around. Cale Franzen came through with an RBI single to score Hoover and it looked like the home team was in business.

It was actually just the rise before the fall for Kelso.

In the third inning the Falcons got going with a single and a fielder’s choice did little to foreshadow what was about to come right down Allen Street for the hosts. With one on and one out the Prairie drew a walk, put up a single, waited out another walk and then posted another single. A groundout scored another run before Aidan Emery came through with a two-out single to score two runs for the visitors.

Emery wound up thrown out at second base to end the inning, but the fatal damage had already been inflicted for the Hilanders.

Bryce Collins took the loss for Kelso after allowing four earned runs over 2 ⅓ innings of work. He struck out one batter and walked three others. Connor Wesemann entered in relief in the third inning and pitched the final 4 ⅔ innings while allowing one run on four hits and striking out a pair of Falcons.

Kelso was able to add one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning but a pair of goose eggs over the final two frames gave the Falcons the win in an important league contest.

Isaac Watson picked up the win for Prairie with a complete game effort. He struck out four batters and allowed nine hits.

Brett Hoover led Kelso’s offense with a pair of hits that included a three-bagger, an RBI and a run scored. Landen Patterson added two hits for Kelso, while Zaden Hoover tallied a hit and an RBI. Matt Swanson and Zeke Smith each notched hits and scored runs in the loss while Easton Marshall put up one base knock.

The loss locks Kelso (10-9, 8-4 league) into second place in the 3A GSHL. The Hilanders were set to wrap up their regular season schedule with a home game against Union on Tuesday.

Lindstrom fires shutout for Comets against Toledo

NASELLE — The Lindstrom brothers had the Comets firing on all cylinders, Monday, as the starting battery in a 3-0 non-league win over Toledo on the diamond in the regular season finale for both teams.

Jacob Lindstrom handled the catching duties while his older brother Kolten held Toledo to just one hit over seven innings. The right-hander also struck out nine Riverhawks without issuing a free pass.

In order to secure the win the Comets’ ace had to outduel a pair of big game pitchers from Toledo, with Caiden Schultz getting the start for the visitors. Schultz went three innings while allowing two runs, only one of which was earned, on two hits and striking out five. Kaven Winters entered in relief and allowed one run on one hit with five strikeouts on his ledger.

Rayder Stemkoski had Toledo’s only hit on the day.

Trajen Ford led Naselle’s offense out of the ninth spot in the order with a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Kolten Lindstrom helped his own cause with a hit and an RBI, and Parker Kilponen posted the Comets’ only other hit on the day.

Naselle (11-4, 5-2 league) will have to wait to see what their draw is for the district tournament. A coin flip for first place will be conducted on Wednesday should the Comets wind up tied with Mossyrock at the top of the league standings.

Toledo (15-4, 14-3) will take the No. 2 seed into the 2B District IV tournament next week.

Choppin’ Wood

Woodland lost 5-2 at Hudson’s Bay on Monday. The Beavers are set to host Fort Vancouver on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.