WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long saw its season come to an end with an 11-1 loss to Washougal, Friday.

Riley Young earned the start for the Jacks but he was unable to get out of the second inning. Washougal scored seven runs in that second frame on four hits, four free passes and an error.

After Young left the game, Nick Niday took over in relief and was hit hard. The Panthers tagged Niday for 10 runs on six hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Jacob Bellamy added a three-run homer to right field in the third inning to push Washougal’s lead out to 11-1, and there was no looking back. Bellamy finished the game 1-for-2 with four RBIs.

Panthers’ leadoff hitter Chase Pattison went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

R.A. Long scored its lone run in the first inning when Young drove in freshman Jeff Rooklidge with a two-out base hit.

Roodlidge pitched a scoreless fourth inning in relief for the Lumberjacks..

R.A. Long finished the game with four hits and one error. Young went 1-for-1 and Logan Bodily went 1-for-1 with a walk.

The Lumberjacks’ season ends with an overall record of 7-13, and four games out of a playoff spot with a league mark of 5-11.

Blatnik delivers clutch hit for Beavers at Fort

VANCOUVER — Trent Blatnik delivered a two-run, two-out double in the sixth inning to lift Woodland to a 2-1 win over Fort Vancouver in the team’s final game of the season, Friday.

Blatnik’s hit enabled Woodland to capitalize on a dominant outing from right-hander Keaten Stansberry who limited Fort Vancouver to one run on six hits in the 2A GSHL victory. Stansberry walked one, hit three batters and struck out eight to pick up the Beavers’ second win of the season.

Blatnik finished the game 1-for-3 and catcher Deuce Merritt was 1-for-2 with a walk. Jake Sams reached base twice with a pair of walks for the Woodland offense.

Luke Butterfield pitched a great game for the Trappers. He held the Beavers to two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out eight hitters in seven innings.

Woodland wraps up its season with an overall record of 2-17 and a league mark of 2-14 that put them above just Fort Vancouver in the standings.

Tigers sweep aside Vernonia in twin bill

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie concluded its regular season by sweeping a doubleheader against Vernonia at home, Friday. The Tigers won the opener 12-2 in five innings and added an 11-6 win over the league rival Loggers in the second contest.

With the victories, Clatskanie (12-8, 11-4 league) finished second in the 2A-1 Northwest League behind Knappa.

Topher McDonell limited Vernonia to just two runs on four hits and struck out five while pitching all five innings to earn the win in the opener for the Tigers.

McDonnell also hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Tigers on offense. Chris Knaus singled, walked and scored two runs for the Tigers.

After coasting to its win in Game 1, Clatskanie utilized a five-run second inning to take control of the nightcap. As with most big innings, the second inning began with a walk. And then two more walks. With the bases loaded, Clatskanie put the ball in play in four consecutive plate appearances to score a handful of runs in the inning. The Loggers committed three errors on those chances and the fourth ball in play was caught for a sacrifice fly.

Holding a 6-4 lead in the third, Clatskanie added to it with three more runs for a comfortable 9-4 advantage.

Brendan Shroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs and Ayden Boursaw 1-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs to help the Tigers at the plate.

Shroll took the ball in the night cap as well. He gave up six runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks. Boursaw pitched the final two innings for Clatskanie and didn’t allow a run on just one hit and struck out four.

Clatskanie (12-8, 11-4) is set to play Thursday at Pacific University in the District playoffs. The Tiger will play the winner of the No. 4 and No. 3 seeds at 5 p.m. in a winner-to-State game.