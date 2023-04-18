TOUTLE — The last two teams from The Daily News coverage area standing on the final day of the 2022 season found their way together, Monday, for a non-league baseball tilt in East Cowlitz County. When the mud splatter settled the Fighting Ducks, last year’s second place team in the 2B ranks, had wrapped up a five-inning 10-0 win over the defending 1B State champions of Naselle.

Toutle Lake got off to a picture perfect start with four runs in the first inning. The hosts scored once again in the second frame before adding five runs in the fourth to push the game into mercy rule territory.

The Ducks pounded out 11 hits in the win.

“I was very happy with the offense today,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. “Shellenbarger led the way with three hits, one a double and three RBIs.”

Connor Cox and Dylan Freedenberg each added a pair of hits for the Ducks, while Jake Nicholson put up a hit and drove up three runs.

Toutle Lake pitchers were able to hold a talented Naselle lineup to just one hit in the ballgame.

“Camden Wheatley got the win. He had a solid game,” Johnson said.

Wheatley pitched four innings with one hit, one walk, one strikeout and no runs on his ledger.

Kyler Shellenbarger pitched the final frame for the Ducks, striking out two batters in a hitless and scoreless frame. He also hit a batter for good measure.

“They looked good against a quality team in Naselle,” Johnson noted.

As for Naselle, Jacob Lindstrom had the team’s only hit on the day.

William Anderson took the loss on the hump for the Comets after allowing seven earned runs and 11 hits over four innings of work.

“They hit it where we weren’t and we hit it right to them, and they made some nice plays on defense,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom. “The score doesn’t show it but we competed today against a good team.”

The loss was the second non-league defeat in a row for the Comets who have lost just twice on the season.

Naselle (7-2, 3-0) is slated to host Oakville on Thursday at 4 p.m., before heading to Ilwaco on Friday.

Toutle Lake (11-2, 8-2) is scheduled to host Adna on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before turning around and playing at Adna on Thursday.

Errors cost Kelso in loss to Prairie

Kelso committed five errors in an 11-2 loss to Prairie as the teams opened a three-game 3A Greater St. Helens League series at Rister Stadium, Monday.

Prairie scored eight runs in the fifth inning with help from three Hilanders’ errors in the inning. The eight-run frame broke open a close game which the Falcons led 3-2 entering the fifth.

Dominic Vigue went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI to lead the Falcons. Isaac Watson batted 3-for-3 with a walk and Nate Merritt was 2-for-3 with an RBI as well for Prairie.

Kelso tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning when catcher Leon Le singled home Easton Marshall.

Marshall batted 3-for-3 from the leadoff spot to lead the Hilanders offensively. Landen Patterson and Matt Swanson each finished with two base hits for Kelso.

Prairie regained the lead in the second inning when it scored on the first of Kelso’s five errors in the game to take a 2-1 lead. The Falcons made it 3-1 in the fourth when Vigue delivered an RBI single with two outs. Kelso got a run back in the fourth when Patterson drove in Zeke Smith who doubled.

Logan Barker allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings in the loss for Kelso. Brodie Fitzpatrick was hit hard as the first arm out of coach Tyler Parson’s bullpen. He allowed eight runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks while collecting just one out.

The Hilanders were limited to two runs on nine hits by the combination of Merritt and Aidan Emery on the mound for the Falcons.

Kelso (7-6, 5-2 league) and Prairie were set to return to the diamond for the second game of their series on Tuesday at Prairie.