CASTLE ROCK — Pitching and defense are the hallmarks of any winning baseball team and Tuesday the two facets let Castle Rock down in a 12-5 non-league loss to Tenino.

The Rockets opened with a 4-0 lead by plating four runs in the second inning without a hit as Tenino’s starter Brody Noonan struggled with his command.

Noonan walked five and hit two batters in the inning. Castle Rock's Brady Hamer and Easton Ashby each drew bases loaded walks and Jacob Lafever picked up an RBI when he was drilled by Noonan.

Tenino countered in the third inning with three runs and then added two more in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead as the Rockets’ starter Owen Erickson began to struggle with his command and a throwing error extended the inning for Tenino.

Erickson walked four batters and hit another while Kellan Knox delivered a key double to center for the Beavers.

Noonan was lifted after two innings in which he allowed four runs on one hit with five walks and three hit batters. Tenino relievers Mikey Vassar, Carsen Hart and Cody Strawn combined to pitch the final five innings in which they limited the Rockets to just one run on two hits.

Strawn was particularly sharp over the sixth and seventh innings as he held Castle Rock without a run or a hit while striking out five in two innings.

Castle Rock tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning at 5-5 when Trystin Marin stole home after earning a walk to get on base. Marin finished the game 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and run scored. Lafever batted 1-for-3 for the Rockets who finished with just three hits as a team.

Tenino would regain the lead in the fifth thanks to a Castle Rock error and a clutch triple by Kaden Sayamnet put the Beavers ahead 8-5.

The Rockets had opportunities to get closer in both the fifth and sixth innings only to strand runners on base in each frame. Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson lamented his team’s two-strike approach and noted it’s an area the team has been working on.

“We’re still looking at strike three which is something that we’ve been working on. We just need to be fearless two-strike hitters,” said Johnson. “That’s what’s killing us. I think we had some great AB’s tonight. We took these pitchers all pretty deep, so we’re getting deep into their bullpen we just need to be better with two strikes.”

The Beavers added four runs in the seventh when Knox delivered an opposite field double down the right-field line to drive in two. A sacrifice bunt brought home two more runs as the Rockets failed to watch the runner rounding third base.

The Rockets' skipper said his team wasn’t playing with the required focus.

“(Tenino) did a great job at causing chaos,” said Johnson. They probably bunted seven times and we weren’t ready for that. Just being ready pre-pitch and knowing the situation.”

The Rockets also saw catcher Carter Stennick leave the game late with a dislocated shoulder. His injury is the fourth different injury for the Rockets through three games this season.

Castle Rock (1-2 overall) was set to host Hoquiam on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Kelso can’t stop Storm

VANCOUVER — Kelso took an early lead over Skyview on Tuesday but couldn’t hold on in an 8-4 non-league loss on the diamond.

After going up 1-0 in the first inning the Hilanders surrendered three runs in the bottom of the first, but battled back to tie the game up in the second when they pushed two more runs across the plate.

Easton Marshall got the Hilanders started with a leadoff single in the first frame and came around to score on a single by Connor Wesemann.

In the second inning Zach Hoover was hit by a pitch with one out and then advanced to second on another single by Marshall. After a dropped third strike on a strikeout Hoover was able to advance to third and then scored on the ensuing throw while Marshall moved around to third base. A single by Bryce Collins brought Marshall in to score and tied the game at 3-3.

The Storm put up another run in the fourth inning, and another in the fifth to retake the lead but Kelso once again answered back in its next turn at the plate. This time Zeke Smith stroked a one-out double over the left fielder and Zaden Hoover followed up with a single to put runners at the corners. A fielder’s choice by Marshall brought Smith home to score but Hoover was thrown out trying to advance to second.

That’s all the offense Kelso would muster, though, and the inning ended with the visitors trailing 5-4. The Storm were ready to respond in kind and put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth to push their lead out to its final position.

Marshal finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Zaden Hoover added a pair of hits and scored a run, while Smith, Collins and Wesemann all notched hits in the contest.

Logan Barker took the loss on the hill for Kelso after allowing five earned runs over five innings of work. He also struck out three batters while giving up seven hits, including a home run. Connor Weseman pitched the sixth inning for the Hilanders, allowing three earned runs on four hits.

Kelso (1-2) was set to host Camas on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Ducks unleash bats to crack Acorns

TOUTLE — After scoring just two runs over its first three games, the Toutle Lake offense finally got untracked Tuesday in an 18-1 non-league win over 1B Oakville in four innings.

Following a 1-0 win over Eatonville on Monday, Toutle Lake (2-2 overall) scored 11 runs in the first inning when Zach Swanson, Camden Wheatley and Jacob Nicholson followed Connor Cox’s leadoff walk by going double, single, double to put the Ducks ahead 3-1 to kick start the offensive explosion.

Caden Kimball delivered a single to score two runs with the bases loaded and Swanson slugged a three-run homer to center when he returned to the plate to give Toutle Lake an 11-1 lead.

Swanson finished the day 2-for-2 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead the Ducks’ offense. Johnson, Dylan Fraidenburg, Dominic Rivera and Kale Kimball each had two hits as well for Toutle Lake which added three runs in the second inning and four more in the third.

Wheatley earned the win as he gave up one unearned run on one hit and six walks over 2.2 innings in which he also struck out eight batters.

Toutle Lake (2-2 overall) faces Napavine on Friday at home with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Sawa, Rogers spin no-no’s, Fishermen filet Hyaks

LONG BEACH — Ilwaco had a heckuva day at the ballpark Tuesday, defeating North Beach 31-0 over the course of two 3-inning contests while refusing to allow a hit in the Pacific 2B League doubleheader at Tinker Field.

Kaemon Sawa picked up the win in Game 1 with an efficient trip through the Hyaks lineup. Sawa struck out all nine North Beach batters he faced and needed just 30 pitches to nail down the mercy rule abbreviated no-hitter. He also had a home run, finishing 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 15-0 win.

“Kaemon Sawa was electric on the mound again,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “He really has found an extra gear. So nice to see. Excellent command and efficiency.”

The Fishermen plated 15 runs in the first inning alone. Derrick Cutting put up two hits, including a double, at the top of the Fishermen lineup with two runs scored. Cannon Johnson and Boston Caron each added two hits and drove in a run in the opener. Ethan Hopkins, Alex Hillard, Jacob Rogers and Grady Cox also added hits.

The rematch didn’t go any better for the visitors as the Fishermen put together a 16-0 win to bring the game day to a close early.

“North Beach is struggling,” coach Hopkins noted. “Lots of kids who haven’t played. Lots of respect for their coach who is doing a total rebuild.”

Jacob Rogers took the hill for Ilwaco in the nightcap and like Sawa he needed just 30 pitches to secure a 3-inning no-hitter. Rogers struck out five batters and walked one along the way.

Caron hit two home runs and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Fishermen offense, while Sawa and Josh Wall also left the yard.

Corbin Johnson added three hits, including a double, with a run driven in and two runs scored.

Cutting added a double and scored two runs from his leadoff spot.

“The boys did well at the plate,” coach Hopkins added. “Boston Caron hit two in the pond in game two. Good to see that.”

Ilwaco (4-0, 2-0) is scheduled to host Warrenton on Friday at 4 p.m.