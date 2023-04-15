NASELLE — Kaemon Sawa’s effort on the mound and at the plate carried Ilwaco to a 15-2 non-league win over Naselle on Friday.

Sawa allowed two runs on five hits and three walks and struck out seven over five innings to lead Ilwaco to its third consecutive win.

“Sawa was fantastic today. He pitched the entire game and showed poise and excellent pitch control,” noted Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins. “He also hit a bases-clearing triple.”

Offensively, Sawa batted 3-for-4 with that triple, three runs scored and five RBI to lead the Fishermen. Cannon Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

“Naselle is a heck of a good team,” added Hopkins. “”We found our bats that didn’t make it to Adna last Saturday. Top to bottom we got on base and moved runners. We picked up Sawa with some good defensive play as well.”

Naselle scored both of its runs off Sawa in the first inning when it was able to tie the score 2-2. Clay Bergeson batted 1-for-2 with an RBI and Kolten Lindstrom, who also pitched for Naselle, went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The loss was Naselle’s first of the season.

"It was an ugly one today for the Comets," Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. "Ilwaco showed showed up and we didn't."

Naselle (7-1, 3-0) is scheduled to host Oakville on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Ilwaco (9-2, 6-0 league) is scheduled to return to the field on Monday when it hosts Wahkiakum at 4:30 p.m.

Late rally falls short for Wahkiakum

RAINIER, Wash. — A seventh-inning rally fell just short for Wahkiakum as it fell for the fifth straight game Friday night in 7-6 loss to the Mountaineers.

Trailing 7-1 entering the seventh, the Mules plated five runs as the lineup worked six consecutive walks against a pair of Rainier relievers. But with the bases loaded and two outs, Donovan Watson grounded out to end the game.

Tanner Collupy batted 2-for-4 with two RBI and Cooper Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks to lead the Mules offense.

Dominic Curl allowed six runs on eight hits and a pair of walks to go with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Grant Wilson pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run in the sixth on two hits and a couple of walks.

Wahkiakum (2-8, 2-6 league) and Rainier are slated to play their second consecutive game on Saturday at Wahkiakum at 12 p.m.

Pitching carries Tigers to sweep of Gaston

CLATSKANIE — The tandem of Brendan Shroll and Ayden Boursaw on the mound extended Clatskanie’s winning streak to six games, Friday with a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Gaston.

Clatskanie won the 2A Northwest League games by scores of 12-2 and 7-1. Each game was played to six innings.

Finn McDonnell went 3-for-3 and Jack Bergman batted 1-for-3 with three RBI to lead Clatskanie at the plate. Ernesto Rojas-Bautista finished with two hits and three RBI out of the nine hole in the order for the Tigers as well.

Shroll was strong in the opener for Clatskanie. He held the Greyhounds to two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings.

Clatskanie fell behind 1-0 in Game 1 in the first inning. The game stayed tight throughout as the Tigers tied the score at 1-1 in the third inning before taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

After the Greyhounds tied the game in the sixth, the Tigers’ offense broke through with 10 runs against the Gaston bullpen.

“In Game 1, Ernesto sparked the Tigers as a pinch-hitter, driving in three runs with two hits in the sixth," noted Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins. "Ayden Boursaw got the win in both games, pitching in the sixth in Game 1 and starting Game 2."

The second game of the twin bill saw Clatskanie open up a 4-0 lead while Boursaw dominated the Greyhounds.

Boursaw finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI at the dish to help himself out on the mound in Game 2. Boursaw also kept the Gaston batting order off balance over 4 2/3 innings, yielding just one hit and three walks to go with nine strikeouts.

Gaston didn’t score a run until the seventh inning when it got one off reliever Ben Blackwood on a pair of walks and a hit batter.

Clatskanie (7-4, 6-0 league) is slated to return to the field on Tuesday when it hosts Nestucca at 3:30 p.m.