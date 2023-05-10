RAINIER — After a pair of wins against Westside Christian to kickstart the week Rainier was unable to keep the momentum going as it fell to Valley Catholic 13-2, Tuesday evening.

Valley Catholic opened up a 6-0 lead in the first inning thanks to six hits and three Rainier errors. The Valiants would add two more runs in the second inning to go up 8-0 before Rainier got going offensively in the third inning.

Hunter Gutenberger connected for a two-run double in the third inning, but Rainier was unable to put any other offense together.

Colby Biddix batted 2-for-4, Guntenberger finished 1-for-2 and Daunte McGill was 1-for-2 to lead the Columbians in the loss.

Peyton Setzer allowed five earned runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings of work for the Columbians.

Rainier (6-11, 5-8 league) is slated to travel to Warrenton on Wednesday before heading to Banks on Friday for another league contest.

Rockets down and out

Castle Rock dropped both of its games in the 1A District IV baseball tournament this week and was eliminated from the postseason.

The Rockets fell to Montesano by a score of 7-4 on Monday and then dropped a loser-out game to Seton Catholic by a count of 7-5 on Tuesday.

Game reports and stats for those game were not made available to The Daily News.