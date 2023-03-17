ROCHESTER — R.A. Long endured a rough game on the hill in a 15-7 non-league loss to Rochester, Thursday.

The Lumberjacks were unable to hold onto a 4-0 lead as Rochester got to starting pitcher Young in the second inning. The Warriors tallied three runs on five hits to climb to within one run, 4-3.

Mitchell Lindsey came on in relief of Young in the third, but was unable to get out of the inning. He was tagged for five runs after walking four batters and yielding a two-RBI double to Henry Gramelspacher. The hit gave Rochester a 5-4 lead and opened the floodgates for an eight-run third inning for the Warriors.

Gramelspacher finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

With Logan Goldner now in for the Jacks, Hayden Pietras smoked a double which cleared the bases to put Rochester up 11-4.

Pietras batted 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Braden Hartley also had a good day for the Warriors at the plate. He was 2-for-3 with a homer, walk and three RBI.

The Lumberjacks plated four runs in the first two innings with a three-run second in which the team took advantage of a Rochester error with the bases loaded and two outs which allowed Jeff Rooklidge to score. A hit batter brought Theodore Mauricio home and then Lindsey’s ground ball brought home Logan Bodily before Logan Dorland was put out on a fielder’s choice advancing to second base.

Rochester starter Hyde Parrish pitched four innings and gave up four runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks. He struck out four.

The Warriors relievers struggled to command the strike zone over the final three innings. Both Jayson O’Connor and Tate Quarnstrom had their issues getting the ball over the plate. O’Connor yielded three runs on three hits and two walks to go with two strikeouts in two innings of relief. Quarnstrom pitched the seventh inning and walked four batters before getting the final out.

R.A. Long (0-2 overall) hosts Columbia River on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Stanley leads Toledo to another win over Ducks

TOUTLE — Rogan Stanley contributed with his bat and his arm to lead Toledo to a 6-1 league win over Toutle Lake, Thursday. Toledo beat Toutle Lake for the second day in a row to improve to 2-0 to start the season.

Stanley delivered a two-RBI double in the fifth inning to put the Riverhawks ahead 4-1 before coming around to score on a single by Eli Weeks. Stanley finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two RBI and two runs scored.

The junior also got the start on the mound for Toledo. Stanley pitched three innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks. Kaven Winters came on in relief of Stanley in the fourth inning. He pitched four scoreless innings with three hits allowed and two strikeouts without one walk.

Toutle Lake junior Connor Cox had the lone Ducks’ RBI with a double in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. Jake Nicholson finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base and starting pitcher Zach Swanson batted 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Swanson earned a no-decision after pitching 3.1 innings to open the game. He battled his command while being tagged for one run on two hits, five walks while striking out six.

Toutle Lake (0-2) is slated to host Eatonville on Monday with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Toledo (2-0) is set to return to the diamond on Monday with a doubleheader scheduled in Napavine beginning at 3 p.m.

‘Nooks bats prevail in slugfest with Wahkiakum

KALAMA — The Chinooks used timely hitting and a bunch of crooked numbers to earn a 14-10 win over Wahkiakum on Thursday at Haydu Park.

Kaden Stariha led Kalama on the bump and in the box as he picked up the win and put up two hits at the top of the order. Stariha finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. He also pitched 3 ⅓ innings in relief while allowing four runs on three hits.

Jevan Lucente got the start on the mound for Kalama and lasted two innings while allowing one hit and three earned runs.

The hosts fell behind 1-0 in the first inning and trailed 4-0 by the time they took their second turn at bat. However, four runs in the second, five in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth helped Kalama get back on top.

Lucente added two hits for the Chinooks while Gavin McBride notched a hit and drove in two runs. Carter Byrnes and Jaxxon Truesdell also drove in runs for Kalama with base knocks in the ballgame.

Wahkiakum chipped away with three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth, but Stariha pitched a scoreless seventh to preserve the win.

Catcher Nolan Wright led the Mules with two hits, while Tanner Collupy launched a home run and finished with four RBI. Cooper Carlson added a double in the loss while Parker Leitz, Emory Filowski and Brayden Hilton all drove in a run and notched hits. Gage Robinson and Jayden Stoddard also tallied hits for Wahkiakum.

Grant Wilson took the loss for the Mules after tossing three innings and surrendering nine runs on five hits with five free passes.

Wahkiakum (0-3, 0-2) is slated to play a doubleheader against MWP at Morton on Monday.

Kalama (2-0) is scheduled to host Woodland at Haydu Park on Saturday at noon.