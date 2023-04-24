HOCKINSON — A 1-0 lead was not meant to last fo the Lumberjacks, Saturday, as they fell 5-1 to Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Mitchell Lindsey got the game started with a leadoff walk for R.A. Long and wound up coming home to score on a fielder’s choice groundout by Matthew Verdoorn.

That slim lead lasted only until the bottom of the second inning when the Hawks plated a run with the help of a hit and two errors in the field. With Lindsey on the mound for the Jacks that tie continued into the sixth inning, but a pitching change and another error in the field combined to sink the visitors.

Logan Dorland took over in the sixth inning for R.A. Long and walked the leadoff batter. That free pass was followed by an error by Dorland on a bunt and then a hit by pitch on the next batter. Three singles and a walk later and the Hawks had the victory firmly within their clutches.

Lindsey’s final line on the bump saw him throw four innings while allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out two batters.

Meanwhile, Jarod Oldham held R.A. Long to just one hit over 6 ⅔ innings of work with 10 strikeouts..

Rooklidge notched the Lumberjack’s only hit in the contest.

R.A. Long (4-10, 2-8 league) was set to host Hudson’s Bay on Monday at 6 p.m. at Story Field before heading south to play the Eagles a Propstra Stadium on Wednesday.

Riverhawks put ripsaw to Ocosta

TOLEDO — After beginning his week with a signing ceremony to play baseball at the College of Idaho starting in the fall, Geoffrey Glass capped his schedule with a monster day at the plate for the Riverhawks in a 16-6 non-league win over Ocosta at Bowen Field, Saturday.

Glass went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored for Toledo while getting a rare day out from behind the dish and instead patrolling the outfield corners.

Rayder Stemkoski and Caiden Schultz added doubles for the Riverhawks in the win. Schultz finished with two hits and three RBIs while touching home three different times. Kaven Winters also had a base knock and drove in a run for the hosts.

Ryker Sorenson earned the win for Toledo with a scoreless inning on the bump that included two strikeouts. Winters got the start for the Riverhawks and allowed three runs on two hits with five strikeouts over three innings.

Toledo (12-3, 11-3 ) is scheduled to travel to Randle for a game against Morton-White Pass on Friday at 4 p.m.

Comets crack Acorns in five

NASELLE — The Comets clobbered 11 hits in four turns at the plate, Saturday, in order to power a 13-1 win over Oakville in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

Kolten Lindstrom led Naselle at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jack Strange and Parker Kilponen each had two hits with a double. Strange drove in two runs in his at bats.

The Comets put up three runs in the first followed by one run in both the second and third innings. It was an eight run explosion in the fourth inning, though, that put the hosts over the top early. Logan Quasnick and Clay Bergeson each added two hits with two RBIs for the Comets Jacob Lindstrom also notched a pair of base knocks in the win.

On the hump Dean Helvey earned the win by pitching three innings with seven strikeouts and just two hits allowed. William Anderson pitched the final two frames while allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out three Acorns.

Naselle (8-2, 4-0 league) was scheduled for a game at Mossyrock on Monday before hosting Lake Quinault for a league doubleheader on Thursday starting at 3 p.m.

Rainier foreclosed on early by Banks

RIDGEFIELD — Taking the opportunity to pay a little sales tax on a Saturday the Rainier baseball team took a loss to Banks at The RORC by a score of 15-0 in just five innings of 3A Coastal Range League action.

Austin Stout lasted just one inning in his start, allowing 10 runs while collecting just three outs. Angel Becerra pitched the next four innings and fared far better, allowing five runs along the way.

“Banks scored 10 in the top of the first which included two triples, five walks and two hit by pitches” Rainier coach David Weaver said.

Peyton Setzer had a single and two stolen bases for Rainier and Daunte McGill had the Columbians only other hit.

Kade Long picked up the win for Banks with a 2-hit complete game over five innings.

Rainier (3-7, 2-4 league) is scheduled to play at Catlin Gabel on Wednesday.

Free Swing

- Woodland fell to Washougal 8-6 in a game played at Hudson's Bay. Stats were not available for this game and a report was not provided to The Daily News.