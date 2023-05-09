NASELLE — The Comets took care of business, Monday, in a 7-0 victory over Lake Quinault in the district playoffs and in the process advanced all the way to the championship game.

“Oakville forfeited to Mossy so we play Mossyrock on Thursday for the District championship,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom explained. “(The) loser of that will play a glue game to move on to Regionals; winner is in.”

Before they started surveying the paths to the State tournament, though, the Comets came to the field ready to put some Elks in the freezer. And while they accomplished their goal, it took a little longer than they’d have liked to find some breathing room.

Naselle scored one run in the second inning after Leith Chadwick reached base on an error. After Chadwick stole second and third base he scored on a fielder’s choice by Parker Kilponen.

It would take three more innings for the Comets to score again, but with Kolten Lindstrom slinging darts at the Elks from the mound, all Naselle had to do was make plays behind him. Lindstrom wound up allowing just three hits in a complete game shutout while striking out 13 batters.

The Comets added another run in the bottom of the sixth after Chadwick and Kilponen milked one-out walks and then Trajen Ford was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jack Strange then wore a pitch to match and drove in a run in the process.

That probably should have spelled the end for Lake Quinault starting pitcher (#24, no name provided), but the Elks rolled him back out there for the sixth inning and things got a lot worse. Naselle added five runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn their final advantage, with the Elks’ starter getting the hook after 109 pitches. He allowed five earned runs on three hits over 5 ⅔ innings.

Kolten Lindstrom helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs. Catcher Jacob Lindstrom added two hits, two RBIs and scored a run.

With the win Naselle advances to play Mossyrock on Thursday at 4 p.m. in South Bend. The winner will be the 1B District IV champion and will earn a ticket to the Regional round of the state tournament. The loser of that rubber match will have one more opportunity to clinch a spot to Regionals against a team from a district up north.

Columbians take two from Westside Christian

RAINIER — The Columbians snapped a three-game losing streak, Monday, and they did it in style with a doubleheader sweep of Westside Christian in league play. Rainier took the first game by a score of 5-3 before coming back to win 9-3 in the rematch.

Austin Stout earned the win in the opener by pitching 5 ⅓ innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs allowed on just two hits. Josh Ellis took the rawhide in the middle of the sixth inning and went the rest of the way, allowing just one hit and striking out four Eagles.

Stout helped his own cause with a hit and an RBI, while Gutenberger shed the tools of ignorance occasionally to reach base with two walks and a hit by pitch.

After getting a lather up in the opener Ellis returned to the hill to pitch the second game and earned an abbreviated complete game victory in a four-inning effort. Ellis struck out five batters an allowed three earned runs on one hit while walking three Eagles in order to pick up the win.

“Westside Christian chose to forfeit the game in the bottom of the fifth due to lack of available pitching,” Rainier coach David Weaver explained.

Handling the catching duties once again, Gutenberger got some time to stretch his legs after going 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI single. Ellis helped himself out at the plate with a double, while Colby Biddix went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Stout was the meanest Columbian at the plate in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Rainier (6-10, 5-7 league) was scheduled to host Valley Catholic on Tuesday afternoon before heading to Warrenton on Wednesday.