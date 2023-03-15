The waters of Lake Monarch receded and the sun came out to play just in time for Mark Morris to open its 2023 spring campaign on the diamond with a 7-1 non-league win over Rochester, Tuesday.

Less than 24-hours after puddles had engulfed nearly the entirety of the infield the Monarchs were able to not only get a game in, but they looked good doing it while sporting their home white uniforms, an assortment of stirrup socks and the biggest sunglasses they could find.

“It was a great win to start the season. The sun was shining and the boys were happy to be back on the diamond,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “Every guy on the roster got playing time and contributed.”

Mark Morris took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a pair of pokes to the outfield but had to settle for that advantage over the next four innings before they found some real breathing room.

Langston Bartell got the start on the hill for the Monarchs and picked up the win after going three innings while punching out six Warriors and allowing just two hits and no runs.

Freshman Miles Whiteside and senior Peyton Bunn each spun a scoreless inning with one strikeout each. Senior Caleb Stewart added two innings of relief while allowing one run, two hits, and striking out three batters.

“Pitchers competed and got strikeouts when they needed them. It was a great first start from Langston Bartell,” Myklebust noted.

The only run to score for the Warriors came across on a walk by Stewart. The only other time Rochester threatened on offense it saw its baserunner thrown out at home plate with no outs on the board. The relay home from the outfield beat the runner by several steps, allowing junior catcher Trenton Lamb just enough time to brace for impact before being sent shins over tea kettle and landing in a heap in front of home plate where he managed to hold on to the ball for the out.

“Defensively we’ve worked a ton on cuts and relays the past two weeks. We executed one perfectly today to take away all the momentum Rochester had,” Myklebust, a former catcher himself, said. “Decker Bartell ran down a ball in the right field gap, relayed to Kellen Desbiens at shortstop and to Trenton Lamb behind the dish to get the runner.”

Seven Monarchs had one hit each on the day to keep the lineup moving. Stephen Hammergren, Dossen Morrow, Lamb and Bartell all whacked doubles while Stewart, Decker Bartell and Austin Lindquist all notched singles. Hammergren finished the day 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Lindquist and Decker Bartell each drove in runs in addition to posting base knocks.

“Offensively we had four extra base hits against a good pitching staff,” Myklebust said. “I’m happy with our approaches at the plate for seeing live arms that aren’t our own for the first time.”

Mark Morris (1-0) will host Kelso at Story Field on the Lower Columbia College campus on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oakville’s Rodas shuts down Winlock

WINLOCK — Winlock was stymied by Oakville starting pitcher Daniel Rodas, falling 9-1 in the opening game of the season for both teams, Tuesday.

Rodas pitched a complete game, working all seven innings in which he yielded just one run on three hits and three walks. He struck out a dozen Cardinals and also hit two batters.

Winlock (0-1 overall), meanwhile, started eighth-grader James Cusson who was pulled in the second inning when he reached 41 pitches. The Acorns’ offense touched him up for three runs on two hits and a walk. Cusson struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Fellow Cardinals’ eighth-grader Kyrin Meehan came on in relief and fared quite well in his varsity debut. Meehan struck out five Acorns’ batters and walked three while pitching 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings in relief.

The third Winlock pitcher was Carter Svenson as he relieved Meehan to start the fifth inning. Svenson was tagged for six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out seven over three innings.

Enrique Rivas batted 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored to lead Oakville’s offense.Rodas finished his day 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk, a RBI and two runs scored.

Winlock’s offense generated just three hits. Svenson, Cusson and Conrad Robinette delivered the knocks with Cusson legging out a triple. Cusson also had a stolen base as did freshman Christian Uhri and eighth-grader Isaac Blanksma.

Winlock is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Adna on Monday.

Extra Innings

Ilwaco swept Raymond in a doubleheader by scores of 14-6 and 11-2.

Clatskanie lost to Horizon Christia by a score of 6-2.

*The Daily News did not receive reports for these games.