NASELLE — Kolten Lindstrom delivered a three-hit shutout and blasted a grand slam to carry Naselle to a 5-0 win over Mossyrock in the Coastal 1B League game, Thursday.

Lindstrom struck out 11 over seven innings. He also helped himself at the plate where he hit 2-for-3 with a grand slam in the third inning for four total RBI in the win.

Jack Strange provided an RBI double in the sixth inning to cap Naselle’s scoring.

William Anderson also had a good day at the plate for the Comets with a hit, two walks and two runs scored.

Naselle (6-0) is set to head to Raymond on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Rainier roughed up at Molalla

MOLALLA — Rainier managed to squeeze in a baseball game on Thursday, though it wasn’t much to the liking of the visiting team afterwards.

Rainier fell 7-1 in the non-league game against Molalla with a one-hour rain delay halting play in the middle of the first inning. It was Rainier’s first game after four consecutive cancellations due to weather.

When the game resumed, Molalla plated three runs in the first inning which was all the offense it needed with Zachary Clinton on the mound.

Clinton proved to be unfazed by the delay. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 Columbians over six innings of work to earn the win for Molalla. Tucker Ward closed out the game in the seventh with three strikeouts.

Mason Mead led Molalla with a 2-for-3 night at the plate with a double and a run scored.

When Austin Stout was able to find the strike zone, he was tough to hit. The problem for the Columbians’ starter was the six walks he issued over three innings.

Stout yielded one earned run on two hits, the six walks and eight strikeouts.

Angel Becerra pitched two innings in relief for Rainier. He yielded one run on two hits and a walk while punching out four. Josh Ellis pitched the seventh in which he allowed one run on a walk. He struck out two.

The Columbians scored a run in the sixth on a single by Peyton Setzer. The Columbians finished the game with 14 strikeouts at the plate.

Rainier (1-2 overall) was set to play a rivalry game at Clatskanie on Friday but that game was rained out and a makeup date has not been set.