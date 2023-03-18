NASELLE — Kolten Lindstrom launched a pair of home runs Friday to help put Naselle over Pe Ell-WIllapa Valley by a score of 7-2 in a non-league baseball tilt.

Lindstrom’s first blast came in the third inning when the hosts were trailing 2-0, but by the time the senior touched home plate the game was tied.

In the fifth inning Dean Helvey ripped a two-out RBI single to break the tie, and Lindstrom followed suit with a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Comets their final cushion.

“Kolten’s three-run shot was some needed insurance,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored to go with his two round trippers. Clay Bergeson and Helvey each added hits to round out Naselle’s offense.

Parker Kilponen started on the hill for Naselle and went three innings while allowing four hits and two runs. Kolten Lindstrom finished the game out with four shutout innings and seven strikeouts.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley managed just four hits on the game with catcher Blake Howard accounting for two of those himself.

Naselle (3-1) is slated to host Knappa on Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

Woodland falls to Heritage

VANCOUVER — Looking to notch its first victory of the young season in a non-league showdown with 3A Heritage, Woodland struggled to get its offense going in a 7-3 loss, Friday.

Keaton Stansberry took the ball for Woodland on Friday against Heritage. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while retiring nine via strikeout.

Heritage’s two pitchers combined to yield just one hit to Woodland while walking three and striking out 10 Beavers’ hitters. Woodland scored one run in the top of the third when Brett Martynowicz was brought home after his single. Martynowicz finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs and an RBI to pace the Beavers offense.

Heritage though, answered with four runs off Stansberry in the bottom half of the third to go ahead 4-1. Woodland would plate two runs in the fifth to close the deficit to one, 4-3 only to see Heritage answer right back with two in its half of the inning. Heritage added an insurance run in the sixth.

Woodland (0-2 overall) will look to log its first win when it heads to Kalama on Saturday for a Noon first pitch.

Free Swings

- Rainier defeated Dayton 1-0.

- Clatskanie lost to Weston-McEwen by a score of 2-1.