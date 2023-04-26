VANCOUVER — Kelso dispatched Evergreen for the second day in a row, beating its 3A Greater St. Helens rival 8-1 one day after stealing a one-run win in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Tuesday’s road win was much more comfortable as the Kelso offense got to Evergreen starter Cole Cuypers right away with two runs in the first and second frames and three more in the third to build a 7-0 lead.

Zeke Smith, Leon Le and Zaden Hoover each came through with RBI knocks in the first two frames, while Cale Franzen and Easton Marshall drove in runs in the third.

Junior Connor Wesemann earned the start for Kelso and he gave up one run on three hits and one walk to go with four strikeouts over six innings to earn the victory.

Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Marshall batted 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Scots at the plate. Le, the catcher, also drove in a pair of runs for Kelso and Franzen finished with two hits and an RBI. Marshall, meanwhile, added to his record stolen base tally with another bag to give him 20 on the season.

Kelso (9-7, 7-3 league) sits a game behind Prairie at the top of the 3A GSHL standings with four games to play. Kelso is slated to match up with Evergreen again on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Rister Stadium where it will go for the series sweep. The Hilanders are set to play Prairie next week.

Rockets sweep Stevenson

CARSON — Castle Rock clinched a playoff spot in the district tournament with a doubleheader sweep of Stevenson, Monday, in 1A Trico League play. Castle Rock won Game 1 by a score of 10-1, then took the night cap 4-2.

Jerry Neighbors pitched the opener and was outstanding as he went the distance. Neighbors allowed one run on four hits and three walks and he fanned six Bulldogs over seven innings to pick up the victory for the Rockets.

Jacob LaFever batted 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Trevor Rogen went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk to pace the Rockets’ offense.

Castle Rock scored a run in each of the first three innings to edge in front 3-1 over the Bulldogs before plating five in the sixth to take a comfortable 8-1 lead.

“Jerry Neighbors threw another gem complete game while Trevor Rogen and Jacob Lafever were the offensive standouts,” Castle Rock coach Joshua Johnson said.

That result did little to foretell what would come next for the Rockets.

“The first game 10-1 win was hardly as intense as the second game," Johnson said. "Khaynen Gilman started the second game and gave up one run in five innings. J.J. Soden came in and battled through two tough and crucial innings. I’m proud of our toughness and hunger tonight."

With the second game tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning, the Rockets scored twice when Trystin Marin delivered an RBI single to score Rogen and then subsequently stole home. Stevenson answered in its half of the sixth with a run to close the gap to 3-2, but Soden was able to escape the jam with the Rockets’ lead intact.

The Rockets' skipper made sure to tip his cap to the defense that helped keep the Bulldogs at bay.

"Our outfield was outstanding like always,” Johnson noted.

Marin finished his day 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Stevenson committed 10 errors in Game 1 and another three in Game 2.

Castle Rock (6-8, 4-6 league) is scheduled to rematch Stevenson at home on Friday at 4 p.m.

Merritt, Woodland routed by Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Woodland gave up six runs in the first inning as the Beavers fell behind early and could not climb out of the hole in a 19-9 loss to Hockinson, Tuesday.

Deuce Merritt was tagged for eight earned runs on three hits and five walks in two innings to take the loss for Woodland in the 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup. The loss was the sixth straight for the Beavers in league play.

After spotting the Hawks a half dozen the first inning, Woodland came back with three runs in the second frame to close the gap to 6-3. The Beavers continued to add on with two more runs in the third and three in the fourth, but Hockinson’s offense could not be held down by Woodland’s pitching staff.

The Beavers were led by Lucas Somers and Tristan Bossen at the plate. Somers finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Bossen went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.

Brody Bonife led the Hawks at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with a double, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Woodland (1-12, 1-9 league) is slated to host Ridgefield on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Ilwaco splits doubleheader with PWV

PE ELL — Jacob Rogers pitched a gem to carry Ilwaco to a 4-1 win over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The two teams split the twin bill as Pe Ell-Willapa Valley took the night cap 13-8.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (10-4, 4-1 league) bounced back in Game 2 to hang just the second loss on Ilwaco’s ledger, though it remained undefeated in league play as only the first game went towards the league standings where Ilwaco maintains a 2.5 game lead over the Titans.

Rogers scattered six hits over seven innings and walked two as the Titans got to him for one run in the fourth inning. Rogers fanned nine as he picked up the win for the Fishermen.

Senior Kaeden Lyster went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Rogers was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to lead the Fishermen offense.

“We did some good things in Game 1, the one that counted for league standings,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “Jacob Rogers bounced back from a not so good outing against Adna. Very efficient complete game from him. He also has really stepped up as our leadoff hitter.”

Ilwaco sent Kaemon Sawa to the mound for Game 2 but he was removed after the second inning when he felt a cramp in his calf muscle. Lyster and Kyle Morris struggled to find the strike zone in the third inning in relief of Sawa which led to a big inning for PWV. The Titans went on to score six runs in the third to take a 7-2 lead.

The Titans made it 10-2 with three more runs in the fourth inning, before Ilwaco began to answer back. The Fishermen plated three runs of their own in the fourth, then added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to come within five at 13-8.

“We kind of stunk it up for a couple of innings in Game 2,” admitted Hopkins. “Sawa was rolling along and then started getting a cramp in his calf and we pulled him. We then proceeded to give up some free passes and forgot how to catch the ball.”

Ilwaco finished with five errors in the game.

Ilwaco (10-2, 7-0) is slated to host Warrenton in a non-league game at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Shroll, Tigers upset Knappa

CLATSKANIE — Brendan Shroll and Clatskanie handed Knappa its first league loss with a 4-3 win at home, Tuesday.

Shroll batted 3-for-4 to lead the Tigers’ offense and Nelson Warren went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Clatskanie took advantage of eight Knappa errors including two to lead off the fifth inning when Clatskanie plated the go-ahead and eventual winning run on fielder’s choice groundout by Warren that scored Chris Knaus. Knaus’ run broke a 3-3 tie.

Clatskanie scored in each of the first three innings to keep the pressure on Knappa.

Ayden Boursaw was strong on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings and struck out five.

Clatskanie (9-6, 8-2 league) is slated to continue its series with Knappa with a doubleheader on Friday at 3 p.m.