One day after dominating Heritage with a 12-0 win and a no-hitter, Kelso proved its collective dominance over its 3A Greater St. Helens rival with a 14-0 no-hitter on Tuesday.

Kelso was carried by the work of pitchers Connor Wesemann and Logan Hiatt who combined to hold Heritage without a hit or a run over five innings.

Wesemann opened the game and worked three perfect innings with two strikeouts. Hiatt came on in the fourth and put two runners on with a walk and a hit by pitch but otherwise retired the Heritage order without issue.

“Another great game on the mound for us,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “Anytime you can hold a team to no hits is always a great thing. Both Wesemann and Hiatt were great at pounding the zone and forcing contact, which is what our goal is on the hill, and they executed perfectly."

Bryce Collins batted 2-for-3 and Leon Le went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI to lead the Kelso offense.

"Offensively we were much better than we were Monday (at Heritage)," Parson said. "We stuck to our approach and swung it very well.”

Matt Swanson delivered a key double with two strikes on him to bring home a run. Landen Patterson crushed a triple into the gap to bring home another run for the Hilanders.

Kelso opened with 11 runs in the first inning as the team batted around and got contributions from nearly every hitter in the lineup. Wesemann was also able to help himself with a two-run single.

Parsons also tipped his cap to his catcher, Le, who has now caught 10 consecutive hitless and scoreless frames for the Hilanders while swinging a consistent stick.

"He has had five hits the last two days and has been a great backstop for us behind the dish this year," Parsons said of the Evergreen transplant.

Kelso (3-3, 2-0 league) and Heritage are slated to face off a third time on Wednesday in Vancouver at 4:30 p.m.

Rockets swept by Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — Behind the pitching of Lucas Peterson and the offense of Ryker Ruelas, Seton Catholic swept aside Castle Rock in a 1A Trico doubleheader Tuesday. Seton Catholic won the opener 7-2 then followed with a 9-5 win in the nightcap.

Peterson was strong on the hump in Game 1. The Cougars’ starter allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings of work. Castle Rock scored two runs, one earned off Peterson, and walked four times, while Peterson struck out 10 on 96 pitches.

The Cougars opened a 2-0 lead in the second inning and then added four more runs in the third inning to build a 6-0 advantage.

Castle Rock scored its only two runs in the fourth inning when Justus Lafever doubled and eventually scored on a passed ball. Carter Stennick scored ahead of Lafever on a groundout.

Jacob Lafever took the loss for the Rockets in Game 1. He allowed five runs, four earned, on six walks and two hits to go with six strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

The struggle on the mound for Castle Rock continued in the second game as starting pitcher Trevor Rogen allowed eight runs, six earned, on six walks and four base hits over 3 2/3 innings. Rogen struck out seven Cougars but simply could not keep them off the bases.

Stennick was pulled after he walked the only two batters he faced in favor of Wyatt Guitteau. The latter was able to shut the Cougars down in the fourth and then limit the damage to one run on three hits and a walk over three and 1/3 innings.

The Rockets, meanwhile, managed only four hits in the defeat.

The Rockets’ offense was held down by the Seton Catholic duo of Dalton Woods and Jack Williams. Woods worked three innings in which he allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five. Williams came on in the fourth inning. He would give up four runs on two hits and two walks over four frames.

Rogen batted 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI to lead the Rockets’ offense. Trystin Marin had the Rockets’ lone extra-base hit with a double in the third inning.

Ruelas went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored for the Cougars in the rematch while Woods finished 2-for-4 from the plate with an RBI. Ruelas finished the day 3-for-7 with two walks and a pair of RBI.

Castle Rock (2-4, 0-2 league) is scheduled to travel to Seton Catholic on Friday at 5 p.m. to continue the series.

Ilwaco routs Ocosta in doubleheader

WESTPORT — The Ilwaco offense was unleashed for 29 runs on 26 hits in a two-game thrashing of Ocosta, Tuesday, in Pacific 2B League play. The Fishermen swept the doubleheader with wins of 10-6 and 19-4.

Ilwaco did damage up and down their batting order.

Holding a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning of Game 1 with starter Jacob Rogers dealing, Ilwaco found some separation with three runs on Boston Caron’s three-run homer to take a 5-0 lead. The Fishermen added five more in the sixth to hold a commanding 10-0 lead on Ocosta with six outs to get.

Caron batted 3-for-4 with a home run and a double to plate four RBI and scored twice to lead Ilwaco’s offense in the opener. Caron added two more hits in the second game.

Kyle Morris finished the day 6-for-8 with seven runs scored from the two hole.

Rogers was strong on the hill for the Fishermen until he seemed to tire in the seventh inning after pitching one-run ball for six innings. Rogers finished with five earned runs, eight hits, three walks and eight strikeouts over six and 1/3 innings.

Kameron Sawa recorded the final two outs to preserve the win for Ilwaco.

Corbin Johnson and Alex Hillard each went 3-for-3 in Game 2 for the Fishermen. Hillard drove in four runs and Johnson drove in three.

Ilwaco needed just four innings to complete the sweep of Ocosta in Game 2. It scored five in the first, two runs in the second and 10 in the third, then tacked on two more in the fourth inning before the game was called with Ilwaco leading 19-4.

Ilwaco (5-1, 3-1 league) is scheduled for a non-league contest at Hoquiam on Friday at 5 p.m.