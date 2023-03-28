VANCOUVER — Bryce Collins and Brodie Fitzpatrick combined to toss a no-hitter for Kelso, Monday, in a 12-0 dismantling of Heritage in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

Collins, a freshman, handled the first three innings in 38 pitches while striking out six batters and walking one. Fitzpatrick handled the final two frames of the mercy rule abbreviated contest, striking out one batter and walking another over the course of just 20 pitches.

The Hilanders’ offense took the pressure off their pitchers early by plating four runs in the first inning. A five spot in the fourth pushed the game into 10-run territory as Kelso batters pounded out 16 hits on the day.

Catcher Leon Le did more than call a perfect game behind the dish as he notched two hits, both doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Collins helped himself out with three hits, two runs scored and a run driven in.

Kelso plated two runs in the third inning to go up 6-0 and added one more in the fifth to stake out their final advantage. Zeke Smith managed three hits for the Hilanders with a pair of doubles and five RBIs to his credit. Easton Marshall and Connor Wesemann also tallied two hits each while Zaden Hoover laced a double and scored two runs.

Kelso (2-3, 1-0) was set to host Heritage on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Hilanders are scheduled to return to the diamond on Friday at Bonney Lake for a non-league contest.

Morrow homers twice, MM hammers Panthers

WASHOUGAL — The Monarchs posted a staggering 27 hits during a 21-1 win over Washougal, Monday, in a five-inning 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

Dossen Morrow launched a pair of home runs for the winners, notching five RBIs and scoring four runs along the way.

But the Monarchs had the bases clogged up all day long and Morrow’s blasts were just the crescendos to a sustained movement.

“Offensively, you can't ask for much more as coach,” MM skipper Brock Myklebust said. “We had 27 hits, three home runs, and six total extra base hits. One through 16 we are swinging it well. Our approaches at the plate continue to get better each game.”

Austin Lindquist led Mark Morris’ sustained efforts at the plate with a perfect 5-for-5 day that included two runs scored and an RBI. Langston Bartell, the starting pitcher for the Monarchs, helped himself out by going 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Mark Morris went up 2-0 in the first inning and added five more runs in the second before the Panthers plated their only run in the bottom half of the frame. The Monarchs wouldn’t allow another run from that point on, while posting six runs in the third inning and eight more in the fourth to put a bow on their offensive explosion.

Jackson Rohl also homered for Mark Morris, accounting for three RBIs and two runs scored during his at bats. Stephen Hammergren added two hits, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored in the win.

Langston Bartell picked up the win on the bump for the Monarchs after pitching three innings with one earned run, three hits and three strikeouts to his name. Miles Whiteside handled the fourth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two Panthers, while Caleb Stewart pitched the final frame for Mark Morris where he walked two batters but did not allow a hit.

“All three of our arms struggled to throw strikes, but were able to get outs when they needed it. “It was nice to see each of them compete in a game like this,” Myklebust said. “We have a loaded week with four games before we go into Spring Break. We have to continue to play our brand of baseball to keep this streak going.”

Monarchs (5-0, 3-0 league) is set to play at Columbia River on Wednesday before welcoming Washougal to Monarch Park on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Beavers bashed by Columbia River

WOODLAND — A ten-run inning in the second frame was more than enough to sink the Beaver in a 2A GSHL tilt against Columbia River, Monday.

Woodland hung with the Rapids in a scoreless tie for one inning before the visitors went off for 10 runs in the second inning. Columbia River added three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, while collecting a dozen hits in the game, in order to push the game deeper into mercy rule territory.

Ty Olmsted started the game on the mound for Woodland but allowed seven earned runs over just 1 ⅓ innings of work. Gunnar Jewell entered in relief but notched just one out, while allowing three runs, before getting the hook. Lucas Somers took his turn next and garnered five outs before reaching the end of his rope with three runs (two of which were earned) on his watch.

Brett Martynowicz had the best luck out of the Beavers’ bullpen, pitching 1 ⅔ innings while allowing just two hits and one unearned run.

Offensively the Beavers managed just three hits. Martynowicz, Xander LaCroix and Ty Olmstead each put up a base knock in the loss.

Zach Ziebell earned the win for the Rapids by tossing three innings without giving up a hit and striking out six Beavers.

Woodland (0-5) is set to play a doubleheader against R.A. Long at The Lumberyard on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Cards sock it to MWP, twice

WINLOCK — The Cardinals earned a Central 2B League sweep, Monday, after dropping Morton-White Pass by scores of 10-6 and 12-2 on the nicest original sandlot in the area.

In the opener the Cardinals had to put together some timely hitting in order to grab the win.

Kyrin Meehan earned the win on the hill for the hosts by pitching four innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing five runs, only three of which were earned. Carter Svenson finished the final three innings, allowing just one run while striking out five T-Wolves.

“I thought all of our pitches did a great job throwing strikes,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “We say all the time, defensively, if you can limit walks and errors you will find yourself in a lot of ball games.”

Keaton Thompson led MWP with three hits in the contest, including an RBI and three runs scored.

Winlock took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but wound up trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning. The Cardinals didn’t respond right away, but reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fourth and then went off for seven more in the bottom of the fifth to claim a comfortable lead.

Left fielder Christian Uhri led Winlock at the plate with two hits that included a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Emilio Martinez Ziese-Wilkins added two hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Cards.

“James Cusson and Christian Uhri both had several good at bats as well with a couple extra base hits apiece,” Doughty noted.

Winlock needed just five innings to drop the Timberwolves in the nightcap with Cusson pitching a complete game for the mercy rule victory. Cusson pitched all five innings while allowing four hits, two runs and striking out 11 batters.

Brecken Pelletier put up two hits for the T-Wolves and scored a run while also taking the loss on the mound.

Winlock took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before putting up nine runs in the fourth to set up the mercy rule victory.

Cusson helped himself out at the plate, too, where he notched two hits that included a double, scored two runs and drove in two more. Aiden Eitel added a hit, a run and an RBI, while Cooper Robinette also notched a hit.

Winlock (2-3, 2-2) is scheduled to host Toledo on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Cardinals and Riverhawks are set to rematch on Thursday in Toledo at 4 p.m.

Naselle nets league win over Acorns

OAKVILLE — William Andrson nearly tossed a complete game for Naselle in a 6-2 win over Oakville, Monday, in east Grays Harbor County.

The contest was the first league affair of the season for the Comets and they passed the test. Anderson lasted 6 ⅓ innings while striking out nine acorns and allowing just two runs on four hits. Leith Chadwick closed the game out for Naselle, notching two outs on just seven pitches.

Naselle took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning but gave a run back in the bottom of the fourth. However, a pair of runs in both the fifth and seventh frame put the Comets on top for good.

Clay Bergeson put up two hits with two RBIs for Naselle, while Parker Kilponen legged out a triple with a run scored and two RBIs to his credit. Jack Strange, Kolten LIndstrom and Dean Helvey each added hits for the Comets.

Naselle (5-0) is scheduled to play a non-league game at home against Montesano on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The Comets are set to host Mossyrock for a league contest on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Free Cuts

Kalama lost a non-league game to Seton Catholic by a score of 14-8.