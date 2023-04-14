VANCOUVER — A day after suffering a disappointing 10-1 loss at the hands of Mountain View, Kelso returned to the scene of the crime and swept a league doubleheader, beating the Thunder convincingly by scores of 10-3 and 6-1.

Kelso pounded out 12 hits in Game 1 of the twin bill, doing much of its work against the Thunder bullpen once starter Michael Gordon was pulled after four innings.

Gordon was tagged for two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He was able to strike out six. Kelso scored eight runs off the combination of Lucas Wolfley and Caleb Long. The Hilanders scored four insurance runs in the seventh to move ahead 10-3.

Kelso got a strong start out of junior Connor Wesemann in the opener. The right-handed hurler held Mountain View to three runs, two earned, on three hits and four walks in five innings of work. He struck out three while picking up the win.

Logan Hiatt was strong in relief of Wesemann. He allowed just two baserunners in his two innings on one hit and a walk.

Kelso had four players with multi-hit efforts in the opener led by Zaden Hoover who finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI. Easton Marshall batted 2-for-5 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot and Landen Patterson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Kelso turned to Bryce Collins for Game 2 and he was dominant on the hill. Collins held Mountain View to one run on five hits and a pair of walks over seven innings. The freshman right-hander struck out 12 to earn the victory.

Zaden Hoover, Cale Franzen and Zeke Smith each had two-hit nights in Game 2. Smith had two RBI and Brett Hoover also finished with two RBIs.

Kelso (7-5, 5-1 league) is slated to host Prairie on Monday at 4 p.m.

Riverhawks fall to Adna in rematch

TOLEDO — Facing Adna for the second time in two days, Toledo was unable to earn consecutive victories against its biggest rival in the Central 2B League standings, falling 9-7 at Bowen Field, Thursday.

Adna scored five runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Avery Manning delivered a one-out double to score two runs and Tristan Percival followed with another double to make it 7-2.

Manning finished the game 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Pirates’ offense. Mat Roundtree also scored twice for Adna and Danner Hoinowski batted 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Asher Guerrero was strong on the bump for Adna over six innings. He held Toledo to three unearned runs on two hits and four walks. The Pirates struck out three batters in the win.

Toledo plated a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-6. It was never able to get over the hump on Adna, though.

Zane Ranney was the standout at the plate for the Riverhawks. He batted 2-for-2 with a double, walk and two runs scored. Caiden Schultz finished his day 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Rogan Stanley earned the start for Toledo on the mound. He held Adna to two runs on one hit and a walk in three innings. He struck out three in the loss.

Toledo (8-2) is now tied for the league lead with Adna. The Riverhawks are set to host Kalama for a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday.

Rainier outslugged by Horizon Christian

TUALATIN, Ore. — Rainier suffered its third consecutive league loss and fifth overall in a 12-2 defeat to Horizon Christian, Thursday.

Rainier fell behind 2-0 as the Hawks put a run on the board in each of the first two innings against Columbians’ starter Peyton Setzer. Horizon Christian scored five more runs in the fourth inning to build a 7-0 advantage against the Columbians.

Rainier answered with a run in the fifth and would plate one more in the sixth but it was not nearly enough in the double-digit loss.

Dalton Long earned the win for the Hawks after limiting Rainier to two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings of work. He struck out six.

Hitting stats were not made available to The Daily News.

Rainier (1-5, 0-3 league) is scheduled to play St. Helens on Saturday at home at 1 p.m.