Playing its final regular season game of the season, Kelso was handed its third consecutive loss in a 6-1 defeat versus 4A Union in a non-league contest Tuesday at Rister Stadium.

Logan Barker earned the start on the mound for the Hilanders. Barker limited Union to five hits and two runs in four innings of work. He finished with no walks or strikeouts while taking the loss as his team was unable to provide any run support against the Titans' pitching staff.

Union received a positive outing from Ben Lewis who allowed eight baserunners over four innings through five hits and three walks, but was able to prevent Kelso from recording a clutch hit that would have provided the Hilanders with some momentum.

Union claimed a 2-0 lead after its first two trips to the plate against Barker. Kelso answered with a run in the bottom half of the second inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. But that was as close as the Hilanders would come despite multiple opportunities in the final five innings.

Landon Patterson led Kelso's offense as he batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and Zeke Smith was 2-for-2. Brett Hoover and Matt Swanson also had hits for the Scots.

Union stretched its lead to five runs with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings against Kelso’s Logan Hiatt who entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of Barker.

Ben Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Dylan Richardson was 2-for-4 with a run to lead the Titans at the plate.

Kelso (10-10, 8-4 league) finished second in league play, two games behind first-place Prairie in the 3A Greater St. Helens League table. The district playoff draw will take place before the end of the week.

Rockets swept by La Center

LA CENTER — Castle Rock loaded the bases for Trevor Rogen in the seventh inning trailing by just one run in Game 2 only to see the opportunity wasted in a 2-1 loss to La Center, Tuesday. Castle Rock also dropped the opener, 12-1.

La Center scored two runs on just two hits in the nightcap of the doubleheader to pick up the sweep in the 1A Trico League matchup. The Wildcats also earned four walks and a pair of hit batters for six total free passes which contributed to its runs.

Khaynen Gilman started for the Rockets and he limited La Center to one run on one hit and three walks to go with four strikeouts. Owen Erickson was just as good in relief as he held the Wildcats to one unearned run on one hit and a walk in three innings.

“Gilman threw a gem and Erickson was a bulldog like always," Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said.

Unfortunately for Castle Rock, the unearned run in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the one-run game.

La Center scored a run in the third to tie the game at 1-1, then scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning when Houston Coyle delivered a sacrifice fly to score Levi Giles.

Castle Rock picked up seven hits in the loss. Trystin Marin led the way at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and the lone run for the Rockets. Jacob Lafever went 1-for-3 with a walk and Carter Stennick was 1-for-3 with a double.

“Marin came alive at the plate and behind the plate,” Johnson added. "We had a great team where we wanted them with bases loaded and our three (hole) hitter up in the bottom of the seventh. Baseball strikes again. I’m very proud of this loss and of the boys and how they bounced back.”

Austin Aseph delivered an outstanding performance for La Center in Game 2. He scattered seven hits and walked two while allowing just one unearned run and struck out nine to pick up the win.

Castle Rock had Jerry Neighbors on the mound in Game 1. Neighbors was tagged for 12 runs, six earned, on six hits and four walks. The Rockets’ defense committed six errors in the five-inning game which didn’t help Neighbors at all.

The Rockets’ offense managed just three hits in the opening game. Stennick, Marin and Lafever each had doubles and Rogen scored the lone run.

Castle Rock (7-11, 5-9 league) is slated to conclude its regular season when it hosts La Center on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Ilwaco wraps up Pacific 2B title

LONG BEACH — Ilwaco secured its first outright league title in the history of the program with a doubleheader sweep of Forks by scores of 9-5 and 27-1, Tuesday.

With just the opener counting towards the Pacific 2B League standings, the important game was the first one and Ilwaco responded curiously after falling behind 2-0 in the first inning off of starting pitcher Jacob Rogers. However, the Fishermen put up a four spot in the second inning as Rogers came through with a grand slam to help out his own cause.

After the Spartans tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning with three runs, Ilwaco got one back in their half of the fifth frame to regain the lead and then added three insurance runs in the sixth as Cannon Johnson hammered a three-run bomb.

“The boys responded well to the pressure of winning our first league title in baseball in school history. Jacob Rogers started the game and pitched well. Kaemon Sawa came in to finish it off in the fifth,” Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins said. “I’m very proud of this group of boys.”

Rogers was tagged for five runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings on the hill. he struck out three and allowed a homer to Emmanuel Hernandez-Stansbury in the fifth inning which tied the score.

Johnson batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Rogers went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Fishermen offense. Derrick Cutting also had a multi-hit game, batting 2-for-3 in the win.

Ilwaco (12-3, 8-1 league) concluded regular season play and will await seeding for the 2B District playoffs beginning Saturday.

Boursaw lifts Clatskanie to league win

VERNONIA, Ore. — Ayden Boursaw had another strong pitching performance to lead Clatskanie to a 4-2 league win over Vernonia.

Boursaw didn’t allow a hit, walked one in yielding just one unearned run to Vernonia while striking out nine over 4 2/3 innings. Tuesday’s win helped Clatskanie rebound from a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Knappa late last week.

Clatskanie put two runs across the dish in the third inning when Ben Blackwood drove in Ernesto Rojas Bautista with a groundout and Topher McDonnell stole home.

The Tigers added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Rojas-Bautista was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth, scoring Boursaw and Boursaw’s single to left field brought home Brendan Shroll to up the score to 4-2.

Boursaw finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and Shroll was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the win.

The Tigers (10-8, 9-4 league) and Vernonia are scheduled to meet on Friday for a doubleheader in Clatskanie to wrap up their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Columbians blinded by Horizon Christian

RAINIER — Rainier suffered a 2-0 loss to Horizon Christian in the 3A Coastal Range League contest for its third consecutive loss, Tuesday.

The Columbians (4-10, 3-7 overall) will look to bounce back against Valley Catholic on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at home.