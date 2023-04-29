Kelso took on the top team in the South Sound League at Cheney Stadium on a splendid Friday afternoon and saw Timberline hand it a 9-5 loss. But at least the Hilanders got to enjoy some professional grade amenities in the process.

Playing on th ehome field of the Tacoma Rainiers, the Blazers jumped on Kelso right-handed starter Logan Hiatt in the third inning when they recorded five straight hits, a hit batter and a walk off of Hiatt and reliever Brodie Fitzpatrick before an out was recorded. Ethan Mathis delivered an RBI single and Nathan Nadeau laced a two-RBI double to put Timberline ahead 8-0.

Kelso scored four of its five runs in the sixth inning when Brett Hoover came through with a sacrifice fly against Nadeua and Cale Franzen had an RBI single. Then an error scored Franzen and Easton Marshall singled home Carson Shipman who reached base with a two-out double.

Franzen batted 1-for-2 with an RBI and Marshall went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases to up his season total to 23 to lead the Hilanders’ offense.

Kelso (14-3, 10-2 league) is scheduled to continue non-league play when it hosts Lakes on Monday at Rister Stadium with a first pitch time of 4 p.m.

Rockets launch past Stevenson

CASTLE ROCK — The red hot Rockets won their fifth consecutive league game with an 8-5 victory against Stevenson, Friday, in 1A Trico League play.

Owen Erickson was strong on the mound for Castle Rock over four innings of work. Erickson allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk to earn the win.

Trevor Rogenpitched three innings of three-run ball in relief for the Rockets. He struck out three hitters and walked two while giving up two hits.

Castle Rock put up two runs in the first inning and added six more over the fourth and fifth frames to increase the lead to a comfortable margin at 8-2. Stevenson scored three runs in the seventh to make the score a bit more respectable.

Rogen batted 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Thomas Montgomery went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Rockets’ offense.

“Owen Erickson threw great four innings and Rogen finished it out, they both battled well,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “The defense was solid for the most part, like usual.”

Vanderborght batted 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs’ offense.

Castle Rock (7-8, 5-6 league) was set to host Seton Catholic on Saturday.

Collupy, Wahkiakum level Cardinals

WINLOCK — Tanner Collupy and Wahkiakum picked up a 20-11 victory over Winlock in their Central 2B League contest in The Egg City.

Collupy batted 2-for-3 with two walks, a grand slam and a double to lead the Mules’ offense. He finished with six RBIs and three runs scored.

Collupy’s homer came in the second inning on a drive to deep left field. It stayed in the yard and Collupy used his speed to pick up the inside-the-park grand slam to give Wahkiakum a 7-0 lead.

The Mules’ leadoff hitter Cooper Carlson reached base in all five of his plate appearances and scored five runs to lead the Wahkiakum lineup. He went 3-for-3 with two walks.

Winlock didn’t give in, though.

The Cardinals slowly fought their way back into the game with two runs in the second, another in the third, two in the fifth and a six spot in the sixth to close to within two runs, 13-11. But a seven-run seventh from the Mules closed the book on any Cardinal comeback effort. The Mules hammered Winlock’s Carter Svenson for six earned runs on five hits and three walks.

The loss overshadowed a fine offensive performance by Winlock which banged out 15 hits. James Cusson, Kyrin Meehan, Arean Thapa, Trevor Twiggs, Cameron Cusson and Svenson each had two hits in the game. Meehan and the Cusson brothers drove in two runs as well.

Wahkiakum (4-12, 4-11 league) and Winlock (2-14, 2-12) were set to meet again on Saturday in Cathlamet.

Naselle sweeps Lake Quinault on the road

AMANDA PARK — Kolten Lindstrom helped lead Naselle to a doubleheader sweep of Lake Quinault, Friday. Naselle won the Coastal 1B matchups 14-4 and 19-3.

Lindstrom pitched the opener and held the Elks to one hit while striking out seven batters over three scoreless frames to pick up the win. He also got the job done at the plate where he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Jack Strange batted 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Leith Chadwick batted 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice.

Naselle got out to a quick offensive start against Lake Quinault, scoring in each of the first three innings, (they would score in all six innings of Game 1) including putting up a five spot in the third inning.

Naselle (11-3, 6-1 league) was scheduled to host Raymond-South Bend on Saturday.

Clatskanie swept up at Knappa

KNAPPA, Ore. — Clatskanie was swept in a doubleheader by 2A Northwest League rival Knappa on Friday as it was handed defeats of 12-7 and 11-2.

After winning its first seven games in league play to open the season, Clatskanie has now lost four of five with three games left to play.

Topher McDonnell took the start on the mound for Game 1 and he allowed three earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks to go along with four punchouts. Unfortunately for McDonnell and the Tigers, the defense was not as good as a few untimely errors helped the Loggers score three unearned runs against McDonnell in the first four innings.

The Tigers finished with four errors in the first game.

Clatskanie held a 5-2 lead in the opening game, but could not keep Knappa off the board in any inning after the first. The Loggers in fact, scored multiple runs in each inning from the second on to build its lasting lead.

Chris Knaus batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs and McDonnell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate in the opening game.

Ben Blackwood, Ernesto Rojas-Bautista and McDonnell provided the Tigers with their three hits in the five-inning Game 2 loss.

With the losses, the Tigers fell to 9-8 overall and 8-4 in league play. They will look to get things back rolling in the right direction with a three-game series against Vernonia starting on the road, Tuesday, at 3:30 p.m.

Rainier falls to Neah-Kah-Nie

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — Rainier lost 12-3 at Neah-Kah-Nie on Friday for its third loss in its last four games in league play.

Rainier (4-9, 3-6 overall) will look to get back on track when it returns to the diamond for a scheduled tilt with Horizon Christian on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at home.