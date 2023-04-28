Kelso finished off a sweep of Evergreen over three games this week by securing a 6-1 win, Thursday, at Rister Stadium.

The Hilanders got a terrific outing from its starting pitcher Logan Barker who held Evergreen to one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out six to pick up the victory.

Kelso faced a different arm from Evergreen as the Plainsmen gave the ball to Jayden Crace. The Scots got to Crace in the third inning when Zaden Hoover drove in Landen Patterson, then added a second run in the fourth on Barker’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Evergreen got its lone run in the fifth inning off Barker to cut the Hilanders’ lead to 2-1. Kelso answered with three in the bottom half of the fifth as three walks and a hit batter forced in a run ahead of Connor Wesemann’s two-RBI double with the bases loaded.

Wesemann batted 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Bryce Collins was 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored to lead the Kelso offense.

Also key for the Hilanders in Thursday’s win was its defensive execution. The team did not commit a single error behind Barker.

Kelso (10-7, 8-3 league) sits a game behind Prairie in the 3A Greater St. Helens League standings. The Hilanders will play Prairie next week, but first is a scheduled game with Timberline on Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Toledo catches comeback win at Ilwaco

LONG BEACH — Toledo overcame a four-run deficit when it scored two runs in the seventh inning to earn a 7-6 victory over Ilwaco in the cross-league 2B contest, Thursday.

Caiden Schultz earned the win for Toledo by closing out the seventh with a strikeout to strand a pair of Fishermen on the bases.

Schultz was a key player in Toledo’s comeback as he delivered a solo homer in the fifth inning then scored the game-tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch by Ilwaco’s Kaemon Sawa. Rogan Stanley would score the go-ahead and eventual winning run for Toledo one batter later.

Rogan Stanley started the game for Toledo and he was hit hard by the Fishermen over the first three innings. Stanley allowed five earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six.

Ilwaco scored four times in the first and added two more in the third inning to take a 6-2 lead.

Ethan Hopkins, Kyle Morris and Dylan Pelas each had two hits. Boston Caron had the biggest hit of the day for Ilwaco with a home run to go with three RBIs and two runs scored.

But that was all the offense Ilwaco would generate.

Toledo got three scoreless frames from Kaven Winters who came into the game in the fourth inning and immediately shut the door on Ilwaco. Winters allowed two hits and a walk and struck out four.

Sawa pitched 6 2/3 innings for Ilwaco in the loss. He allowed seven runs, just two earned, on seven hits and three walks as the Fishermen’s five errors behind him hurt. The southpaw struck out three on 103 pitches.

Ilwaco (10-3, 7-1) is slated to host Forks in a doubleheader on Tuesday to conclude its regular season. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.

The Riverhawks remain one game back of Toutle Lake in the loss column and holds the tiebreaker over the Ducks should the Ducks lose after winning both head-to-head meetings earlier in the season. Toutle Lake is set to play two games against Kalama before the end of the week.

Toledo (13-3, 12-3 league) is scheduled to wrap up its season with a non-league game at Naselle on Monday at 3 p.m.