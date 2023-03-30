VANCOUVER — Mark Morris received a superb outing from Stephen Hammergren to wipe out Columbia River 9-1 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game on Wednesday.

Hammergren was outstanding for the Monarchs on Wednesday in earning the seven-inning complete game. He allowed one unearned run on four hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out 10 as Mark Morris remained unbeaten on the year.

“Stephen Hammergren set the tone from pitch one,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “He dominated the strike zone... He’s a great competitor who wants the ball every game. He also helped himself at the plate with a double and RBI in the first inning.”

While Hammergren was cutting through the Columbia River lineup with ease, the early offense provided by the Mark Morris bats was more than enough.

The Monarchs plated one run in the first, two more in the second and three in the third to open up a 6-0 lead.

Deker Bartell batted 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Monarchs. Hammergren finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Drew Wallace went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Columbia River started Chris Parkin who was lit up for nine runs, six earned, on eight hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

“Defensively, we played a great game,” noted Myklebust. “Langston Bartell made a great diving catch in center field to stop any momentum Columbia River had. Dossen Morrow made numerous good plays at first base.”

Mark Morris (6-0, 4-0 league) is slated to host Washougal on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Ducks combine to no-hit MWP

TOUTLE — Zach Swanson and Camden Wheatley combined on a five-inning no-hitter for Toutle Lake in a 15-1 Central 2B League victory over Morton-White Pass, Wednesday.

Swanson was dominant on the mound in leading the Ducks to their fifth consecutive win. The junior allowed one unearned run on two walks while earning 11 of 12 outs over four innings by way of the strikeout.

Morton-White Pass picked up its lone run in the first inning when a strikeout victim took first base on a dropped third strike. After stealing his way to third base, an error by catcher Kale Kimball brought the Timberwolves runner in.

The run didn’t phase Swanson or the Toutle Lake offense. The Ducks got to work in the bottom of the first, plating three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. Wheatley delivered a two-RBI double to put the Ducks up 2-1 and an error brought in the third run.

Wheatley batted 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Jacob Nicholson batted 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBI and three stolen bases.

The Ducks kept up the offensive onslaught in the second and third innings with eight more combined runs. Kyler Shellenbarger delivered an RBI single in the third and Dylan Fraidenburg came through with a two-RBI double to up the lead to 11-1 in the fourth inning.

Fraidenburg finished 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Wheatley pitched one inning in relief of Swanson. He faced four batters, walked one and struck out three to end the game.

Toutle Lake (5-2 league) is scheduled to continue its two-game series with MWP on Thursday as it heads out to White Pass for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

Toledo's Stanley fires 1st career no-hitter to top Cards

WINLOCK — Rogan Stanley had the curveball working Wednesday. So much so that Winlock failed to notch a single hit against Stanley whose two-pitch mix of fastball and curveball left Winlock hitters flailing at air in a 14-0, five-inning loss in the rivalry Central 2B League contest.

Stanley faced just one batter over the minimum in his five innings of work due to a walk to James Cusson, while striking out a dozen Cardsinals for his first career no-hitter.

“He struggled a bit that first inning,” said Toledo coach Mack Gaul. “He settled down and commanded the zone well. Winlock struggled to catch up to the fastball and when a player finally caught up to it and fouled it away, Rogan threw a curve and they weren’t able to touch it.”

Stanley had plenty of support to work with before even taking the mound. The junior right-hander showed a lively fastball early in the first inning. He established it early in counts, challenging the Winlock hitters to beat him. No one did.

Caiden Schultz went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Kaven Winters batted 2-for-3 with two RBI to pace the Toledo offense which batted around for seven runs in the first inning.

Toledo added a run in the second and four more in the third against the Winlock starting pitcher Liam Groves. The Riverhawks touched Groves up for 12 runs on 10 hits and four walks in three innings.

Toledo (6-1, 5-1 league) and Winlock (2-4, 2-3) was slated to complete the two-game Battle of the Cowlitz series on Thursday at Toledo with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Comets squander late lead in season's first loss

NASELLE — A six-run eighth inning carried the Montesano JV to a 15-9 win over non-league 1B opponent Naselle, Wednesday evening.

The Comets recovered from a 7-1 deficit with an eight-run fifth inning to take a 9-7 lead into the sixth. Montesano, though, came right back in its next trip to the plate to tie the score at 9-9.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the game went into extra innings where three straight walks by Kingsten Quasnik, a wild pitch, single and a double quickly put the Bulldogs ahead 12-9. Two batters later, it was 15-9 after a hit batter and steal of home.

The Comets' pitching struggled over the latter half of the game. Clay Bergeson came on in the second inning and allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk over three innings. Trajen Ford followed in relief, pitching through the sixth. He yielded two runs on seven hits and two walks. Quasnik couldn’t get out of the eight. He allowed six runs on two hits and three walks.

Bergeson batted 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Jack Strange went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored from the leadoff spot to carry the Naselle offense.

Naselle (5-1, 2-0 league) will look to rebound after suffering its first loss of the season. The Comets are scheduled to host Mossyrock on Thursday at 4 p.m.