TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks came out on top of a 5-0 decision, Wednesday, in a battle of two of the top teams in the Central 2B League baseball standings.

Connor Cox took to the hill against the potent Pirates offense and came out on top after allowing just two hits in the shutout effort. He needed just 87 pitches to get all 21 outs.

“Connor Cox threw a great game against a very good Adna team, and the defense played clean behind him considering the wet conditions,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said.

The Fighting Ducks played error free baseball behind Cox and spent as much time in the dugout as they could.

“Jaeger Johnson and Zach Swanson had some key defensive plays at second base and short respectively,” Johnson said.

Toutle Lake took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth frames.

Dylan Fraidenberg led the Ducks with two hits, and RBI and a run scored. Catcher Kale Kimball drove in two runs and had a hit for the home team.

“He did a solid job behind the dish,” Johnson said of his catcher.

The win leaves Toutle Lake (12-2, 9-2) a half game ahead of the Pirates in the standings.

The Ducks were set to rematch with Adna on Thursday out in Lewis County’s best hay country but that game was washed out by rain. Toutle Lake will next host Rainier (WA) for a doubleheader on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Toledo drops a dozen on Mules

CATHLAMET — The Riverhawks made sure to beat the traffic home, Wednesday, when they defeated Wahkiakum 12-1 in five innings of C2BL baseball action.

Caiden Schultz did his part to keep things tidy by holding the Mules to just two hits while allowing a solitary run and striking out 10 batters in a complete game effort.

Kaven Winters led Toledo at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Toledo scored four runs in the top of the first and led 7-1 in the second inning before Wahkiakum snuck a run across.

Dominic Curl and Cooper Carlson had the Mules’ only hits on the day. Jayden Stoddard scored the hosts’ only run.

Rogan Stanley added a double, scored two runs and drove in a run for the Riverhawks, while Rohan Feigenbaum, Geoffrey Glass, Ryker Sorenson and Schultz all posted hits and drove in runs.

Toledo (10-3) is scheduled to host Wahkiakum on Friday at 4 p.m. The Riverhawks will then turn around and host Ocosta on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Mounties run amok on Winlock

RAINIER, Wash. — The Cardinals fell 15-1 in five innings of C2BL baseball action against the Mountaineers, Wednesday.

The Cardinals were unable to muster a hit in the loss but did scratch across a run in the bottom of the top of the fifth inning after Trevor Twiggs reached base on a walk and Carter Svenson brought him home.

James Cusson took the loss for Winlock after allowing eight earned runs on nine hits over two innings of work.

John Kenney pitched three innings of the no-no for the Mountaineers with Gavin Owen and Sam Watkins each throwing an inning.

Winlock (2-10, 2-9) is slated to host Napavine for a doubleheader on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Gutenberger goes the distance for Columbians

PORTLAND — Hunter Gutenber was the star of the show for Rainier, Wednesday, pitching a complete game shutout in the Columbians’ 8-0 win over Catlin Gabel in a 3A Coastal Range League tilt.

Gutenberger held the Eagles to just one hit over seven innings while striking out 10 batters. The junior Renaissance man also posted a hit with two RBIs to help his own cause.

Rainier put up five runs in the top of the second inning to stake out a commanding lead. The Columbians then added runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to help keep Catlin Gabel feeling discouraged.

Peyton Setzer added a hit and an RBI for Rainier while catcher Dan Breeden went 2-for-3. Angel Becerra added an RBI double to the winning tally in the seventh inning.

Rainier (2-6, 1-3) was scheduled to host Warrenton on Thursday before turning around to play at Corbett on Friday.