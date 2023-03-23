CASTLE ROCK — A six-run fifth inning propelled Castle Rock to a 13-12 win over Hoquiam in a wild non-league game, Wednesday, that could serve as a District preview.

Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the fifth, Castle Rock put its first two hitters on base with walks to jump start the offense. After a strikeout, Thomas Montgomery and Jacob Lafever delivered RBI singles, Brady Hamer drew a bases-loaded walk, Justus Lafever came through with an RBI single and a passed ball scored the sixth run to put the Rockets ahead 9-4.

The Lafever brothers each had outstanding games at the plate to lead the Rockets’ offense. Jacob batted 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Justus Lafever batted 3-for-3 with a double and a triple to go with a walk and three RBI and two runs. Trevor Rogen notched two hits out of the leadoff spot and also pitched four innings for the Rockets as the starting pitcher.

Rogen gave up two runs, zero earned, on three hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts in his four frames. Both Trystin Marin and Jack Kerker came on to pitch in relief.

Hoqiuam got three runs back in the top of the sixth and five more in the seventh against Kerker, but ultimately fell short in the one-run loss as Kerker struck out Meford swinging to end the game.

Kerker allowed eight runs, four earned, on five hits and a walk over 2 and 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

“Trevor Rogen was great all around, giving up three hits in four innings (on the mound) to go with two hits, one double, and two stolen bases,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “He made two incredible plays at third to save the ball game in the last inning.”

The Grizzlies starting pitcher Joe Bozich was tagged for three runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk over four innings. He was able to strike out six.

Castle Rock (2-2 overall) is slated to host Seton Catholic for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday as it opens up 1A Trico League play.

Comets score three in 6th to beat Knappa

NASELLE — Naselle broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs in order to edge Knappa 6-3 in the non-league matchup, Wednesday.

Naselle (4-0, 1-0) remained undefeated in the season's early going as the heart of the Comets’ batting order went to work against Knappa’s bullpen in the sixth inning. A squeeze bunt by Dean Helvey scored Kolten Lindstrom to break the tie, then William Anderson followed with a bunt single that scored both Clay Bergeson (who doubled in his at bat) and Helvey.

Kingston Quasnik batted 2-for-2 and Helvey went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Naselle’s win. Lindstrom batted 2-for-2 with a double, walk, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Comets' offense.

Naselle built a 3-0 lead after the first inning and Knappa scored three in the top of the sixth to tie the game.

Naselle is set to play at Oakville on Monday at 4 p.m.

Woodland beats Panthers for first win

WASHOUGAL — Brett Martynowicz delivered a timely triple in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift Woodland to its first win of the season after four consecutive defeats. When the rains came down and ended the game in the fifth inning the Beavers became owners of a 5-3 win over Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball play.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning, Martynowicz delivered a two-RBI triple on a 1-2 count to give Woodland a 4-2 lead. The Beavers tacked on a fifth run when Lucas Somers singled home Martynowicz.

Martynowicz led the Woodland offense by reaching base in all three plate appearances on Wednesday. He batted 1-for-1 and walked twice, scored two runs and drove in two.

Washougal took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single by Sam McKee. Woodland would tie the game in the third inning when Keaton Stansberry drove in two with a clean base hit.

Stansberry got the start for Woodland on the mound. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings to earn the win. He also batted 1-for-1 with two RBI and a hit by pitch.

The Beavers managed just three hits on offense against the Panthers. Washougal saw right-handed starter Jacob Bellamy put in an effectively wild effort over 3 and 2/3 innings before earning the hook. Bellamy allowed four runs on one hit and six walks while striking out 10 and hitting a pair of batters.

Woodland (1-4, 0-1 league) is scheduled to play at Columbia River on Friday at 4:30 p.m.