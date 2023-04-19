WHITE SALMON — The Rockets hit the highway to the honey hole Tuesday and caught their first league win of the season while splitting a 1A Trico baseball doubleheader way on down the road at White Salmon.

Castle Rock’s pitching staff announced its presence with authority in the first game even while enduring a 1-0 loss to the Bruins. While the Rockets’ offense was held scoreless, Castle Rock freshman Jerry Neighbor did his best to give his team an opportunity to pull out the win.

“The boys got held to two hits in the first game,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “ Jerry Neighbors threw a great game and only gave up one run.”

Having had their fill of moral victories over the previous fortnight the Rockets endeavored to change their luck in the rematch, where the bats finally came through for an 11-8 victory over the Bruins.

Thomas Montgomery led the winning effort for Castle Rock with a stringer full of clutch base hits and web gems in the field.

“Montgomery had barrel after barrel,” Johnson noted.

Trevor Rogen pitched the first five innings for the Rockets with JJ Soden coming in to pick up the final six outs. And their efforts on the hill were backed by more than just one Montgomery with a glove.

“James Montgomery had another amazing diving catch in center field,” Johnson pointed out.

Castle Rock (3-8, 1-6) is set to play a critical doubleheader at Stevenson on Tuesday. The Bulldogs currently sit just ahead of the Rockets in the 1A Trico League standings.

Kelso’s slide continues at Prairie

VANCOUVER — The Hilanders pulled up in the outskirts of Vancouver on Tuesday looking to atone for their missteps 24-hour earlier. After dropping an important 3A Greater St. Helens League date to Prairie at home Kelso was very much in need of a win in its quick rematch with the Falcons, but that’s not what it got.

Instead, the Hilanders saw a three run lead evaporate down the stretch and a last-ditch rally fizzle out on the way to a 8-6 loss to the now-in-first-place Prairie Falcons.

After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning Kelso was able to summon a response in the top of the fourth when it plated a pair of runs to take the lead. The Falcons responded in kind however, with two runs of their own to reclaim the lead a 3-2.

Feeling inspired, the Hilanders answered back with four runs in the top of the fifth and with Connor Wesemann putting in good work on the bump, they looked set to steady themselves in the league standings.

Weseman finished the day having pitched five innings while allowing six runs on nine hits. While only three of those runs were earned it was the three spot the Falcons put up in the bottom of the fifth inning that erased Kelso’s lead for good.

Zeke Smith was the Hilander who experienced the highs and lows of a Greek tradgedy all in one afternoon. The Kelso senior finished the day a home run short of the cycle with two RBIs and a run scored. However, he was also hung with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in one inning of relief when Prairie reclaimed the lead once and for all in the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning Smith got Kelso going with a one out double. Landon Patterson then brought the go-ahead run to the plate with a single that moved Smith along to third, but the game ended on a 2-3 putout after Easton Marshall struck out and the catcher dropped the third strike.

Kelso catcher Leon Lee put up a double and drove in two runs for Kelso and Zaden Hoover finished with two hits. Matt Swanson notched a hit with a run scored and an RBI for the Hilanders while Brett Hoover and Marshall each tallied a hit and a run in the loss.

With the win Prairie jumped Evergreen by a half game for the top spot in the 3A GSHL. Meanwhile, the Hilanders (7-7, 5-3) dropped to third place with Mountain View chomping at their heels. Kelso will get one more shot to take out Prairie with the third and final game of their series set for Thursday at Rister Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

Tigers persevere for win over Nestucca

CLATSKANIE — Despite making six errors in the field the hometown Tigers were able to claim a 5-3 victory over Nestucca in 2A/1A Special District 1 baseball action over in Oregon country.

Ayden Boursaw and Brendan Shroll combined to keep Clatskanie in winning position with nearly identical performances on the mound while also dodging raindrops.

Boursaw went 3 ⅔ innings to start the game, allowing two runs (neither of which were earned) and striking out five batters while allowing just one hit. Shroll pitched 3 ⅓ innings of relief with one earned run, three hits and five strikeouts on his ledger.

The Tigers’ pitchers also combined to go 5-for-8 at the plate, with Boursaw accounting for three of those hits while driving in a run and scoring one himself. Shroll drove in two runs and scored two.

Finn McDonnell, Nelson Warren and Jack Berman also notched hits for the Tigers in the win.

Clatskanie (8-4, 7-0) is scheduled to travel to Nestucca for a league doubleheader on Friday.