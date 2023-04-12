GASTON, Ore. — Six early runs over the first two innings and timely defense allowed Clatskanie to hold on for a 7-4 win over Gaston in Tuesday’s 2A-1 Northwest League matchup.

Aiden Boursaw was strong over his limited 45 pitches against the Greyhounds. Boursaw allowed one run on one walk, no hits and struck out eight in 2 2/3 innings of work. He was picked up by Brenden Shroll who allowed just one hit to Gaston, while allowing one earned run over 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Clatskanie put up three in the first and three more in the second as Ben Blackwood and Shroll led the offense with timely hits. Blackwood finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Shroll finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

“He’s got good velocity so he was throwing pretty hard,” Clatskanie coach Ryan Tompkins said of his starter. “He wasn’t his sharpest, but he was able to locate his offspeed pitches for strikes.”

Boursaw kept the Greyhounds off balance with a good curveball over his nearly three frames.

The win pushed Clatskanie’s record to 5-4 overall and 4-0 in league play. It’s a good start, but coach Tompkins knows there’s still a lot of season left.

“We’ve got a ways to go. The league kind of runs through Knappa because they’ve won a few (league titles) in a row,” said Tompkins.

Clatskanie is slated to host Gaston for a doubleheader on Friday with a first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

Rockets roughed up by King’s Way

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock dropped both ends of a 1A Trico League baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, falling to King’s Way by scores of 10-2 and 10-0 in between rain spurts at Luke Jensen Complex.

After falling behind 6-0 in the first game the Rockets plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make a game out of it. Jack Kerker led Castle Rock with a hit and an RBI in the contest. Brady Hamer added a pair of hits in the loss while Trystin Marin notched a hit and scored a run for the Rockets.

Jacob Lafever started on the hill for Castle Rock and worked the first four innings. He posted two strikeouts while allowing six runs, just three of which were earned, on eight hits. JJ Soden finished the game out on the bump, allowing three earned runs on five hits over three innings.

In the nightcap it was Marin who got the start on the mound for Castle Rock. The senior allowed nine runs, six of them earned, on seven hits over three innings. He also struck out three batters in the loss.

Hamer managed the Rockets’ only hit in the game as they were shut out over five innings before the mercy rule kicked in.

Castle Rock (2-6, 0-4) is set to return to Jensen Complex on Friday four a 4 p.m. date with King’s Way.