VANCOUVER — Kelso suffered its first league loss on Wednesday when it was nearly shut out by Mountain View pitcher Joey Wilcox in a 10-1 road drubbing.

Wilcox held the Hilanders to one unearned run on five hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out five to earn the victory for the Thunder.

For Kelso, its starter Logan Barker was touched up early by Mountain View which forced Kelso coach Tyler Parsons to lift Barker after 1 1/3 innings. Barker was charged with nine runs, five earned, on six hits and two walks. He was able to strike out three batters out of the four outs he secured in his outing.

Brodie Fitzpatrick was strong after coming on in relief of Barker. Fitzpatrick limited Mountain View to one run on three hits and a walk.

Mountain View scored four times in the first and five more in the second to take a 9-0 lead heading into the third inning. The run support allowed Wilcox to attack the Kelso lineup aggressively, and he coasted.

Bryce Collins finished with a 2-for-4 day at the plate to lead the Hilanders.

Kelso (5-5, 3-1 league) are slated to return to Mountain View for a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

'Nooks no-hit Winlock through doubleheader

KALAMA — A quartet of Kalama pitchers combined to hold Winlock hitless over nine innings of a league doubleheader, Wednesday, at Haydu Park.

First, Brynden Swearingen and Kaden Stariha combined to throw five no-hit innings in an 11-0 league win over Winlock in Game 1. Then, Gavin McBride and Nolan Scott matched the feat in Kalama’s 19-1 win in Game 2.

Swearingen struck out eight and walked three Cardinals over four hitless frames. Stariha pitched the fifth and final inning before the 10-run rule came into effect, striking out all three of the batters he faced.

Kalama plated three runs in the first and tacked on a run in the second inning for a 4-0 lead before adding a seven spot in the fourth to put the game away.

Calvin Edwards went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored to lead the Chinooks at the plate. Stariha batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

In the second contest, Stariha slugged a homer in leading the Chinooks offense with a 3-for-5 performance. He finished with five RBI and three runs scored. The Chinooks opened with eight runs in the first inning, went ahead 10-0 after two innings, then plated seven more runs in the third.

McBride was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, three RBI and two runs scored and Jaxxon Truesdell finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.

McBride walked two and struck out three while allowing one unearned run over his two innings on the mound. Scott faced six hitters over his two innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Kalama (7-4, 6-0 league) will look to remain undefeated when it heads to Toledo on Saturday for a scheduled game starting at 12 p.m.

Toledo tops Pirates in extras

ADNA — Toledo scored three runs in the ninth inning to edge Adna in extra innings on Wednesday, 5-4 in a battle of teams atop the Central 2B League standings.

Rayder Stemkowski led off the ninth with a double and came around to score on an Adna error to give the Riverhawks a 3-2 lead. Then, with two outs in the inning, Geoff Glass and Kaven Winters reached base on a single and hit by pitch, respectively. Both runners would score after stolen bases and a two-RBI single by Eli Weeks to put Toledo ahead 5-2.

Weeks went 1-for-2 with the two RBI after being inserted as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Glass batted 4-for-5 to lead Toledo.

Toledo (8-1, 8-1 league) got a run in the first and another in the sixth to take a 2-0 lead. With the way starter Caiden Schultz was dealing, the lead appeared to be plenty for Toledo.

Schultz held Adna scoreless over six innings while allowing just two baserunners on one hit and a walk while striking out 14 Pirates. He was lifted for Ryker Sorenson after throwing 103 pitches, 69 of which went for strikes.

The move to the pen was a jolt of life for Adna which got the bats going in the seventh. The Pirates scored two runs to tie the game at 2-2 and force extra innings. Sorenson struggled with his command, issuing five walks to go with the Pirates’ two hits which helped them plate four runs with two more coming in the ninth as Adna attempted to tie the game again in the ninth after Toledo took the 5-2 lead.

The Riverhawks hung on for their fifth consecutive win.

The two teams were set to turn around and play each other again on Thursday in Toledo with the first pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

Helvey deals in Naselle win over Ocosta

WESTPORT — Dean Helvey put in an impressive relief appearance, Wednesday, and helped set up Naselle for a 9-3 win over Ocosta in Pacific 2B League baseball action.

“Dean Helvey threw great with seven K’s and no walks,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said.

Helvey allowed just one hit and no runs over his four innings of work.

The Comets took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Wildcats battled back to take over by putting up three runs on starting pitcher Parker Kilponen in the bottom of the second inning.

With Helvey dealing, Naselle regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning and then added four more in the fifth to gain some breathing room.

Jacob Lindstrom led the Comets with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Clay Bergeson added a double in the win.

“Jacob and Clay hit the ball well tonight,” coach Lindstrom said.

Kolten Lindstrom pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two punchouts and added a single with two RBIs on offense. Leith Chadwick and Logan Quasnick also added hits for the Comets.

“Freshman Trajen Ford got his first varsity start and had some nice at bats,” coach Lindstrom added.

Naselle (7-0, 3-0) is set to host Ilwaco on Friday at 4 p.m.

Rainier falls to Valley Catholic

BEAVERTON — Finally playing baseball with some regularity for the first time this season, Rainier lost for the second time in five days as it was topped 11-2 by Valley Catholic, Wednesday.

Justin Lulay got it done on both sides of the diamond for Valley Catholic in the 3A Lewis and Clark League victory. Lulay finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles while pitching a complete game on the mound. Lulay gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine without allowing a walk over seven innings.

Josh Ellis went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Columbians’ offense.

Austin Stout took the loss for Rainier. He yielded seven runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings.

Rainier (1-4, 0-2 league) is scheduled to play Thursday at Horizon Christian at 4:30 p.m.