The 45th annual senior All-Star Game will be played at Story Field on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a host of local seniors involved in the nine-inning game.

Area players set to participate in the game include: Landen Patterson and Zeke Smith of Kelso; Langston Bartell, Stephen Hammergren and Kellen Desbiens of Mark Morris; Trystin Marin of Castle Rock; Camden Wheatley of Toutle Lake; Tanner Collupy and Dom Curl of Wahkiakum; Geoffrey Glass and Zane Ranney of Toledo; Kaden Stariha of Kalama; Alex Hillard and Kaeden Lyster of Ilwaco; and Clay Bergeson of Naselle.

The top players from Wednesday’s game will be nominated for the All-State Series in Yakima scheduled for June 23-25.

Ticket prices for Wednesday’s game are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors/youth.