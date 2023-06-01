The top high school senior baseball players from all over Southwest Washington's District IV gathered at Story Field for the annual senior All-Star game, Wednesday. For those keeping score at home, the Nationals defeated the Americans 11-3.

Kelso outfielder Zeke Smith was named the offensive MVP after batting 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Nationals at the plate. His teammate in the game, Mark Morris senior right-hander Stephen Hammergren, was named the defensive MVP after he struck out all three batters he faced in a clean sixth inning of work.

Hammergren went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored at the plate.

“It’s pretty cool. Unexpected, but cool,” Smith said of winning the MVP before talking about the All-Star game experience. “It’s fun. Not too much pressure. It’s a pretty fun atmosphere, not too much stress or anything like that.”

The Americans opened the scoring with a run in the first inning as Tumwater senior and UNLV commit Alex Overbay hammered an offering from W.F. West’s Hunter Lutman to deep right to score Centralia's Moshie Eport-Tartios.

The Nationals came back with a run in the second, and three more in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead when Montesano second baseman Josh Wills crushed a double into the right-center gap to clear the bases with one out. Wills was one of the 10 nominations for the Washington All-State Series which will be played June 23-25 at Parker Field of Yakima Valley College. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a terrific defensive game at second base.

The American side came back with a pair of runs in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one run. Centralia catcher Gabe Seymour hit a two-RBI single as a pinch-hitter which scored Overbay and Toledo’s Zane Ranney.

After that, the Nationals pitching shut the Americans down. The Monarchs’ Hammergren started the run with his 1-2-3 sixth inning. He was followed by Toutle Lake right-hander Cam Wheatley, W.F. West right-hander Riggs Westlund and Tumwater’s Ayden Ramsey. The quartet combined to pitch four scoreless innings while allowing two hits, one walk and one hit batter and striking out six.

“It felt pretty good. This is my first All-Star game ever, so it’s nice to get three K’s,” Hammergren stated. “I got my inning of fame, I guess.”

With the pitching holding down their opponent, the Nationals offense went to work in the eighth and ninth innings to distance itself from the Americans. The team put five runs across in the eighth against Mossyrock right-hander Keegan Kolb.

The inning started with a one-out hit batter and then ballooned from there as W.F. West't Evan Stajduhar, Kelso's Smith, Montesano's Kaleb Ames and Toledo's Ranney all notched singles, with an error by the Americans’ right-fielder on a pop up off the bat of Castle Rock’s Trystin Marin sandwiched in between.

Thanks to the All-Star game format, the Nationals took one more turn to bat with a 9-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth. Smith added to his day with a two-RBI base hit to left field. The game ended when Marin was cut down trying to advance to third base.

Marin batted 1-for-4 with a run scored. Wahkiakum senior Dominic Curl went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored for the Nationals. Fellow Wahkiakum senior Tanner Collupy pitched the fifth inning, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one batter.

The two Mules were excited about the opportunity to test themselves against fellow seniors from bigger schools, noting the discrepancy in talent between commong 2B competition and the senior All-Star game.

“It’s really different,” Collupy said. “Especially playing with just seniors. We had eighth-graders starting (on the mound against us). Kinda crazy.”

Mark Morris right-hander Langston Bartell also pitched an inning for the Nationals. Bartell pitched a scoreless second inning in which he didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out one in the four batters he faced.

Ilwaco’s Alex Hillard batted 1-for-2 with a run scored in the game and the Monarchs’ Kellen Desbiens started at shortstop for the Nationals. Toledo catcher Geoffrey Glass walked and was hit by a pitch in his two plate appearances while holding things down behind the plate.

In addition to Montesano’s Wills, the other nine Washington All-State Series nominees included: Overbay and Trenton Gaither of Tumwater, Hammergren of Mark Morris, Lutman of W.F. West, Braden Hartley of Rochester, Brady Noonan of Tenino, Kaden Stariha of Kalama, Smith of Kelso and Glass of Toledo.