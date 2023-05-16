Editor's Notes: The WIAA state baseball tournament begins this week at sites scattered around Washington for the assorted Regional round contests. Castle Rock is the only local site for area action with a full day of 2B baseball set for Saturday, but other teams will be in action this week from corner to corner across The Evergreen state. The seeding draw was announced Sunday and games were set to begin as early as Tuesday night. Here's what we know so far.

Hilanders have to go the long way

Kelso (13-10) faces a slightly more difficult road to the 3A State championship after earning a No. 17 seed in the 20-team draw. It means the Hilanders were scheduled for a play-in game against at No. 16 Eastside Catholic on Tuesday night just to get to the opening round. If Kelso can manage to advance, it will face No. 1-seed Kennewick at Kennewick High School on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Despite the difficult draw, Kelso is a team playing with confidence and knows it has nothing to lose.

“Coming off the win against Prairie, a team that got us three times in the regular season, was a big confidence booster for all of the guys,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said.

Parsons noted that thanks to Landon Barker throwing a complete game in their last contest the team was able to keep the pitching staff “right where we want it” heading into Tuesday’s must-win matchup on the road.

If Kelso manages to get through both Eastside Catholic and Kennewick, the Hilanders will have reached the quarterfinals. That game will also be played Saturday at Kennewick High School against the winner of No. 8 seed Ferndale and No. 9 O’Dea. That game time will be set after the Ferndale/O’Dea game is completed.

Monarchs looking for a crown jewel

For the first time since 2011, Mark Morris baseball is headed to the State tournament. After winning two consecutive loser-out games to qualify, the Monarchs are already in playoff mode and well prepared for a key Saturday that awaits.

Mark Morris (18-5 overall) earned a No. 7 seed through the WIAA 2A State playoff draw where it will meet 10-seed Archbishop Murphy at Wheeler Field in Centralia at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If it can get past Archbishop Murphy, Mark Morris will move on to play the winner of 15-seed Grandview and 2-seed Tumwater later in the afternoon on Saturday, approximately 45 minutes after the final out of the last game to finish.

The Monarchs didn’t play a doubleheader all season and now they face the possibility of doing so Saturday in order to advance in the tournament. Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust gave his team the weekend off after beating Columbia River to clinch its tournament berth. The Monarchs returned to the cages on Monday in preparation for their game against Archbishop Murphy.

“If we just go off simple record and RPI, it’s a very good draw,” Myklebust said. “The team is still smiling ear to ear. I think they are just eager at this point… It’s going to be the longest week of their lives. We are counting down the minutes to that game.”

Myklebust and his coaching staff are still in the process of game planning for Saturday and have not made a decision on their starting pitcher. All options are on the table with right-handers Stephen Hammergren, Austin Lindquist and Langston Bartell all available.

If the Monarchs can win both games on Saturday, they will advance to the 2A State semifinals which will be held at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham on May 26 at 4 p.m. The championship game will be played Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. The consolation game for third place will also be played on May 27.

Too many 2B storylines to count

Three area teams managed to reach the 2B state tournament and expectations are high across the lot.

After winning the Central 2B League and the District IV title, Toutle Lake was awarded a No. 2 seed and a bye into the quarterfinal round where it awaits the winner of Saturday' high noon showdown between No. 7 Toledo and No. 10 Coupeville.

Toledo (18-5) and Coupeville will face off at Castle Rock High School on Saturday at 12 p.m. The winner will play against Toutle Lake (20-2) on the same field approximately 45 minutes after the last out of the morning game. While Toledo comes in as the lower seed, they do own both of Toutle Lake's losses this season from way back at the beginning of the season.

"We've just got to take it one pitch, one out, one inning at a time," Toledo coach Mack Gaul said after clinching the State berth last week with a win over Kalama. "We've just got to keep playing the kind of good, fundamental baseball that got us here."

The winner of Saturday's quarterfinal game at The Rock will advance to the semifinal round which will be played Friday, May 26 at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ilwaco (14-4) will try to rebound after its 15-1 drubbing at the hands of the Fighting Ducks as it enters the 2B state tournament for the first time in school history.

Ilwaco received a No. 9 seed and will lock up with 8-seed Northwest Christian (the far away one) on Saturday at Brewster High School at noon. The winner of that opening round game will move on to play No. 1 Brewster on the same field, approximately 45 minutes after the last out of the first game.

And as for Toutle Lake, a team as hot as any, riding a 20-game winning streak into the tournament, the focus is on accomplishing what last year’s arguably even more dominant squad could not by winning the final game of the season.

“I’m hyped. Coming off second place last year, I want to go back and actually win it this time,” Toutle Lake senior Kyler Shellenbarger said. “Hitting does the job. Playing as a team and staying beside each other (does too).”

Comets don't call it a comeback

After winning the 1B state tournament one year ago Naselle took the long road back to the big outdoor dance, but its back anyhow.

When the Comets lost a 10-inning District title tilt to Mossyrock last week it was the first time in four years that the trophy didn't stick in South Pacific County. The also put Naselle's season on the rocks, forcing the Comets to head north for a "glue game" for the final berth back to the tournament.

Anyone who was looking for a bounce back statement from Naselle found it in spades when it delivered a 23-0 win over Rainier Christian in a declaration of 1B Coastal League dominance.

With Kolten Lindstrom back in line to pitch the Comets stand a great chance in their State opener against Crosspoint at Larson Field in Moses Lake on Saturday at noon. If Naselle can win that game it will faceoff with Almira-Coulee-Hartline at 3 p.m. on the same field.