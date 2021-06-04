High School Baseball: Area players to compete in Senior All-Star Game

“It’s like a crazy, wicked blur of an afternoon, but it’s so awesome to see guys in their uniforms,” Bair said.

The showcase will feature one nine-inning game and will be coached by the Centralia Community College coaching staff, which includes Trail Blazers skipper Ben Harley, along with assistants Jacob Clark, Dylan Stakelin and Steve Harley.

“I think, just for us, it’s about letting them go out there and play,” Stakelin said of the coaches' mindset heading into the showcase game. “Basically, it’s their last high school game and we want to make it a fun experience for them and just let them go out and play, have fun and show what they can do.”

Stakelin ensured that all players will get a chance to see the field and show what they’ve got.

“Everybody’s going to play,” he said. “We don’t want guys to get selected for this game and then sit the bench the entire game. They got selected for this game for a reason.”

After the game, Bair and the Centralia College coaches will meet and discuss player performances during the game, as well as their body of work on the season as a whole, before nominating their top 10 players to compete in Yakima in July.

Cost for entry into the game for fans is $5 for adults and $3 for kids and seniors.

