High School Baseball: Area players to compete in Senior All-Star Game

A select group of area baseball players will get one more shot to take the diamond in their high school uniforms, potentially for the final time. Those special boys of spring will put on their pants, jerseys and caps one more time in the 43rd Annual Southwest Washington Senior All-Star Game starting at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
The game serves as a localized All-Star game, but also serves as a feeder game to the All-State Series in Yakima in July. According to Senior All-Star Game director Joe Bair, the goal is to give local players a chance to shine, regardless of the classification or caliber of school they attended.
“The big thing is, we try to not make it like a big school event…We try to make sure that all classifications are recognized,” Bair said. “It’s kind of fun, because the reality of it is that a lot of times those small school kids don’t get to face as high of competition.”
Last year the Senior All-Star Game as canceled due to COVID-19. This year 16 area players have been split amongst two All-Star teams — the Americans and the Nationals —filled out with players from The Daily News coverage area. In total, players from 20 schools (from Forks to Ilwaco and Woodland to Tumwater) will be competing with and against each other. The list of players include three league MVPs, 20 first-team all-league selections and 17 college commitments, Bair said.
Local players on the Americans include: Ryan Bloomstrom, Toledo; Beau Carlson, Wahkiakum; Hayden Witham, R.A. Long; Jamison Watson, Mark Morris; Thomas Hensley, Kelso; Mickey Woodward, Woodland; Shayden Jones, Kalama; Fisher Wassell, Toutle Lake; and Chance Cothren, Wahkiakum.
Local players from the Nationals include: Warren Wirkkala, Naselle; Jimmy Strange, Naselle; Masyn Allison, Kelso; Ashden Niemeyer, Wahkiakum; Tristan Warden, Mark Morris; Jase Schueller, Kelso; and Ryan Cooney, Kalama.
The players were nominated by their high school coaches before being evaluated and selected for the game by the All-Star committee. Bair, who has ties to local baseball as a former coach at Mark Morris and Castle Rock and currently coaches Lower Columbia Baseball Club in the summer, played a big role in the selection process. Rather than choosing players based on position, Bair said it was his goal to choose the best players available regardless of overlap, so some players might be playing out of position.
The game has special meaning to Bair himself as a Castle Rock graduate.
“I got to play in this game in 1996 and it was a lot of fun…It was a chance for me to go represent my school and go play,” he said. “It’s my favorite game of the year that I get to be a part of.”
The players won’t get too much time to get acquainted as they register and head to their respective dugouts at 2:15 p.m. on the day of the game.
“It’s like a crazy, wicked blur of an afternoon, but it’s so awesome to see guys in their uniforms,” Bair said.
The showcase will feature one nine-inning game and will be coached by the Centralia Community College coaching staff, which includes Trail Blazers skipper Ben Harley, along with assistants Jacob Clark, Dylan Stakelin and Steve Harley.
“I think, just for us, it’s about letting them go out there and play,” Stakelin said of the coaches' mindset heading into the showcase game. “Basically, it’s their last high school game and we want to make it a fun experience for them and just let them go out and play, have fun and show what they can do.”
Stakelin ensured that all players will get a chance to see the field and show what they’ve got.
“Everybody’s going to play,” he said. “We don’t want guys to get selected for this game and then sit the bench the entire game. They got selected for this game for a reason.”
After the game, Bair and the Centralia College coaches will meet and discuss player performances during the game, as well as their body of work on the season as a whole, before nominating their top 10 players to compete in Yakima in July.
Cost for entry into the game for fans is $5 for adults and $3 for kids and seniors.