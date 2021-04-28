Gentlemen's game: Rookie skippers reunite as Mark Morris hammers R.A. Long

At the plate, Langston Bartell had a double, two singles, and a walk and scored four runs to lead the Monarchs from the No. 2 spot in the order. Behind him, Dossen Morrow added base hits in the fourth, the fifth, and the sixth. Stephen Hammergren did the bulk of the damage in a three-run fifth inning that started to put the game out of reach with a 2-RBI single, and also scored twice.

“Our offense came to play,” Myklebust said. “We had a lot of hits, we had timely hits, stuff like that, it was good.”

With the game slipping away in the later innings, Littlefield said he saw the energy and focus the rivalry game had inspired drain from his Lumberjacks, leading to mistakes that compounded upon themselves. In the bottom of the sixth, a baserunning error on the backside led Powell to get anxious. That left him caught in a rundown between third and home and the senior tried to get out of it by going through the Mark Morris catcher. It was a move that got him both called out and ejected.

“Halfway through the game, we decided to stop paying attention,” Littlefield said. “We started missing signs, started booting balls, not playing catch, and couldn’t throw it over the dish. Those are the main conversations you have after the game, and when you’re playing a crosstown rival, those are conversations or speeches you shouldn’t have to have.”