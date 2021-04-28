Gentlemen's game: Rookie skippers reunite as Mark Morris hammers R.A. Long

The Monarchs team took the opportunity of a makeup game to come a few stoplights to the west and paint the Lumberyard blue, growing their lead inning after inning in a 14-2 win over R.A. Long
The 2A Greater St. Helens league baseball tilt was a rivalry matchup of two first-year coaches with plenty of experience playing in the crosstown rivalry themselves. On Wednesday, it was Brock Myklebust who came out in front in his first managerial matchup against fellow 2013 Mark Morris graduate, Ryan Littlefield.
“I knew it was going to be high-energy from Pitch 1,” Myklebust said. “It’s one of those things where both teams could be 0-10, come out and get 12 base hits. This game’s weird. The Civil War’s fun though.”
This time around there wouldn’t be much weirdness in the result. Mark Morris came into the game with a 10-3 record and a spot in the postseason locked up, while R.A. Long was 1-8 and playing for pride. The scoreline reflected that, as the Monarchs took a 3-0 lead before Stephen Hammergren even stepped up onto the mound and they scored in each of the final five innings.
Still, none of the players wearing Columbia Blue at the Lumberyard had ever beaten R.A. Long, so even with a 12-run lead late, they needed to wait to see Jamison Watson strike out one last Lumberjack to be absolutely sure.
“The freshman, they get four years worth of opportunity to beat these guys,” Myklebust said. “The seniors, they had never beat them in their four years as Mark Morris baseball players. This was a great win for them.”
Littlefield said his players came into the game with plenty of energy. Early on there may have been a bit too much juice in the field for the Lumberjacks, as two free passes and two errors helped the Monarchs bring three runs home in the top of the first.
The walks and hit batters continued to plague R.A. Long’s pitchers — Sammy Hopper in the start, then Aeybel Millian, Anthony Powell, and Logan Goldner after — as the Monarchs drew 20 free passes in seven innings.
“We can’t wait until we get behind in the count to start really bearing down and thinking we’ve got to finally throw strikes,” Littlefield said.
Meanwhile, the Mark Morris pitchers were efficient, for the most part; just six R.A. Long batters came to the plate with multiple men on base all day.
With the postseason on the horizon, Myklebust shut down each of his arms before they hit the 50-pitch threshold. Hammergren went two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.
“He threw his fastball well,” Myklebust said. “He’s struggled with that, missing out and around the zone, but he established it early, mixed in the offspeed. He was good for us out there.”
Hammergreen was replaced by Tristan Warden, who retired four straight to start his outing before allowing a couple of runners in the top of the fifth, and Watson came in for the final two and two-thirds.
At the plate, Langston Bartell had a double, two singles, and a walk and scored four runs to lead the Monarchs from the No. 2 spot in the order. Behind him, Dossen Morrow added base hits in the fourth, the fifth, and the sixth. Stephen Hammergren did the bulk of the damage in a three-run fifth inning that started to put the game out of reach with a 2-RBI single, and also scored twice.
“Our offense came to play,” Myklebust said. “We had a lot of hits, we had timely hits, stuff like that, it was good.”
With the game slipping away in the later innings, Littlefield said he saw the energy and focus the rivalry game had inspired drain from his Lumberjacks, leading to mistakes that compounded upon themselves. In the bottom of the sixth, a baserunning error on the backside led Powell to get anxious. That left him caught in a rundown between third and home and the senior tried to get out of it by going through the Mark Morris catcher. It was a move that got him both called out and ejected.
“Halfway through the game, we decided to stop paying attention,” Littlefield said. “We started missing signs, started booting balls, not playing catch, and couldn’t throw it over the dish. Those are the main conversations you have after the game, and when you’re playing a crosstown rival, those are conversations or speeches you shouldn’t have to have.”
In the other dugout, though, Wednesday was the last piece of a regular season that may well be a step toward bigger and better things at Mark Morris.
Including last year’s washed-out season, the Monarchs (11-3) haven’t made the postseason in the past four years, meaning every single player on the young roster — Myklebust started a freshman, two sophomores, and three juniors against R.A. Long — will be making their playoff debut come Friday at Columbia River.
“It’s going to be fun for the next couple years at Mark Morris baseball,” Myklebust said.
When it came time to talk of matters like cross-town bragging rights over his old friend Littlefield, the Monarchs' skipper was much more measured in his declarations.
"I never hit a baseball half as far as he did, so I'm gonna be careful with bragging rights," Myklebust said. "I'm sure we'll talk tomorrow."