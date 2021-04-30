Forks in the Road: Kalama baseball comes up one run short in semis

Kalama came back to put up one run in the sixth inning when Keaton Fisher brought a run in to score, and they even got the tying run to second base in the seventh inning on a Todd Tabor bunt, but like a hitchhiker near a correctional facility, the runner was left stranded.

“It was a good inning. We would have liked a couple more,” said Walker.

Earlier in the game, it was much the same when Cooney helped his own cause with a 2-RBI base hit in the fourth inning that scored Burns and Fisher. When Kalama used a courtesy runner to trot the bases in the stead of their hulking hurler he was promptly picked off by the Spartan pitcher on a call that Walker dubbed dubious, at best.

He wouldn’t say what the worst might be. After all, there were kids in the van.

By the time the Kalama team vans had made it back south of Forks, and beyond Kalaloch Beach and the World’s Biggest Cedar, and after they’d darted by Lake Quinault and over the bridge of Humptulips and all the way back into the comparative metropolis of Aberdeen, the ‘Nooks skipper could finally recognize the wisdom in the words he’d expressed to his team immediately after the game regarding the road they’d been forced to travel this season.

“The conversation was more like, ‘Hey we’ve had to battle through a lot and you just tip your cap. We put together a few wins that maybe we shouldn’t have,” Walker said. “They stuck with it all season long. Their goal as to get back at Toutle Lake and unfortunately we came up just short.”

