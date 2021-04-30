Forks in the Road: Kalama baseball comes up one run short in semis

BEAVER — The plan was simple.
Sweep the league. Stay at home, take care of business, drive your own truck, eat mama’s cookies, sleep on your own pillow. Repeat.
But as Kalama learned on Thursday, there are no certainties on the road, and uncertainties in baseball are all too often bad. It’s a lesson they had roughly three tree-rings of sap and time to think about as they wound their back along the skirt line of the Olympic rain forest after a 4-3 loss to Forks in the 2B District IV baseball semifinals.
“Their starting pitcher threw strikes and stayed ahead in the count all night long,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “He was throwing off-speed stuff for strikes the entire time. It was really kind of frustrating.”
Frustrating is a fitting word for the 2021 class of Kalama baseball players. The ‘Nooks saw their season end with an overall record of 9-3, and precisely two wins short of a top finish in the truncated spring campaign. But still, for a program that itself on perennial excellence and direct communion with the baseball gods, the blow was undoubtedly devastating. Add in seven seniors who played their final baseball game in orange and black a strange land far from home hidden somewhere between Mount Olympus and the drainages that empty directly into the ocean, and the ache was that much more wrenching.
“A lot of emotions were there after the game. Last year was our year. We had a lot of hype, a lot of high expectations coming off of (2019) where we took second in State,” Walker said.
In the offseason after that runner-up finish Kalama added Brady Burns and Ryan Cooney in a fortuitous relocation of former Woodland standouts. And with Tommy Brandenburg set to anchor the rotation, and strike a whole bunch of dudes out along the way, the path back to the State title tilt seemed to be paved like a ribbon of U.S. highway through the undulating thickets of time and wilderness.
But then, COVID, and just like that the 2020 campaign was wiped out before it even began.
“I really feel for these seniors because they really got hit harder than anyone else,” Walker said. “Like every other coach, I feel like we got robbed of an opportunity to coach these kids.”
This year, just like last, their fate was written in large part through no fault of their own. When your senior ace and slugger snaps his ankle while going hard on a slide into third base, you can’t do anything about it. You just carry your teammate where he needs to go, sign his cast, and everyone grabs a tighter grip to pull a slightly larger share of the increasing load.
That’s precisely what Kalama did after Brandenburg went down late in the season. And until the very end, the ‘Nooks nearly pulled it off.
On Thursday, against a Forks team that put up 20 runs in their quarterfinal game, Kalama sent Cooney to the mound to slow the Spartans’ bats. He did the job, too, with just two earned runs over five innings and nine strikeouts to offset six hits.
Forks was able to get one run off Cooney in the second inning and another in the third, but by the bottom of the fourth inning the Kalama bats had evened the game up at 2-2. When Cooney spun a scoreless bottom half of the inning it looked like the ‘Nooks might be on their way, but that’s not what life on the road had in store for the road weary visitors to the West End.
“We had a little snafu with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning,” Walker said.
After runners reached second and third base with one out, Walker called for an intentional walk to load the bases and set up the force out. Cooney then coaxed a flare off the Spartan club that arched softly over second base and looked like a sure out, until it wasn’t and two runs scored.
“A miscommunication between a couple of seniors let the ball drop and brought in two runs,” Walker said. “It was frustrating for everyone. It’s a play that we make every time but just not today.”
Cooney pitched out of the jam and Noah Imboden did what he does by flinging a 1-2-3 sixth inning in relief, but by then the damage was already done.
Kalama came back to put up one run in the sixth inning when Keaton Fisher brought a run in to score, and they even got the tying run to second base in the seventh inning on a Todd Tabor bunt, but like a hitchhiker near a correctional facility, the runner was left stranded.
“It was a good inning. We would have liked a couple more,” said Walker.
Earlier in the game, it was much the same when Cooney helped his own cause with a 2-RBI base hit in the fourth inning that scored Burns and Fisher. When Kalama used a courtesy runner to trot the bases in the stead of their hulking hurler he was promptly picked off by the Spartan pitcher on a call that Walker dubbed dubious, at best.
He wouldn’t say what the worst might be. After all, there were kids in the van.
By the time the Kalama team vans had made it back south of Forks, and beyond Kalaloch Beach and the World’s Biggest Cedar, and after they’d darted by Lake Quinault and over the bridge of Humptulips and all the way back into the comparative metropolis of Aberdeen, the ‘Nooks skipper could finally recognize the wisdom in the words he’d expressed to his team immediately after the game regarding the road they’d been forced to travel this season.
“The conversation was more like, ‘Hey we’ve had to battle through a lot and you just tip your cap. We put together a few wins that maybe we shouldn’t have,” Walker said. “They stuck with it all season long. Their goal as to get back at Toutle Lake and unfortunately we came up just short.”