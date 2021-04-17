Ducks dominant: TL's Cox and Swanson combine for shutout over Wahkiakum

“It’s really fun,” Connor Cox said. “I’ve been catching him since I was really young. I’ve grown a bond with him, so it’s easy to catch him.”

The older Cox allowed only one hit in six innings, walked three, and hit a Mule. Most of those free passes came in the first three innings; he put the leadoff man on in all three and had to work out of it from the stretch. But in his final three frames, he only needed to face 10 batters, and struck seven of them out.

“He just had to get out of his own way and do his thing,” coach Jerry Johnson said. “He had everything working pretty good, I thought.”

In the seventh, Johnson handed the ball from Cox to Zach Swanson, and the freshman didn’t wait around, striking out the side in order to seal the win.

Saturday was the third time Johnson has gone with Cox and Swanson in the same game; in those three games, the two have allowed a grand total of one hit in 18 shutout innings and struck out 44 batters. Cox has started all three matchups with Swanson coming out of the pen for the final inning in each, striking out the side twice.

“Whenever I see him on the mound, I have 100% confidence that he’s going to be successful and we’re going to walk away with the win,” Cox said.