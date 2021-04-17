Ducks dominant: TL's Cox and Swanson combine for shutout over Wahkiakum

TOUTLE — In the top of the fourth inning of the Toutle Lake baseball team’s game against Wahkiakum, Connor Cox ran into an ill-timed problem behind the plate.
“I just looked down a little bit to focus, and I noticed it, and I was like, ‘Oh crap,’” he said.
Cox was catching his elder brother, Jackson Cox, and as per usual, the Oregon-bound righty was shoving for the Ducks. But for a moment on Saturday, he was perhaps shoving a bit too hard, popping his brother’s mitt so hard the ball tore a stitch, putting a hole in it.
The mitt held up long enough for Jackson to strike out his third Mule of the frame, at which point Connor flipped it over the fence to their father, who furiously re-stiched the whole thing before the Ducks had to go back out on the field.
Apparently, it’s not the first time this has happened this season.
“I don’t know, we just have to fix them after every couple of games,” Connor said. “I think the fastball loosened it, and then every time it breaks he just throws a slider and pops it out.”
Throwing once again to a fully-intact mitt on the left hand of his younger brother, Jackson went on to rack up five more punchouts in his final two innings of work, finishing with 13 as the Ducks shut the Mules out 8-0.
“It’s really fun,” Connor Cox said. “I’ve been catching him since I was really young. I’ve grown a bond with him, so it’s easy to catch him.”
The older Cox allowed only one hit in six innings, walked three, and hit a Mule. Most of those free passes came in the first three innings; he put the leadoff man on in all three and had to work out of it from the stretch. But in his final three frames, he only needed to face 10 batters, and struck seven of them out.
“He just had to get out of his own way and do his thing,” coach Jerry Johnson said. “He had everything working pretty good, I thought.”
In the seventh, Johnson handed the ball from Cox to Zach Swanson, and the freshman didn’t wait around, striking out the side in order to seal the win.
Saturday was the third time Johnson has gone with Cox and Swanson in the same game; in those three games, the two have allowed a grand total of one hit in 18 shutout innings and struck out 44 batters. Cox has started all three matchups with Swanson coming out of the pen for the final inning in each, striking out the side twice.
“Whenever I see him on the mound, I have 100% confidence that he’s going to be successful and we’re going to walk away with the win,” Cox said.
Ashden Neimeyer took the ball to start for Wahkiakum and looked as good as Cox for an inning and two-thirds, but after starting a batter off with a ball, he looked over to the dugout and called Marc Neimeyer, his father and coach, out to take the ball.
“He threw the pitch before the last, and he said something just popped super loud,” Marc Neimeyer said. “He said ‘I can’t even feel the ball in my hand.’”
Ashden Neimeyer finished the game at first base, and was replaced on the hill by Jake Leitz, who finished the inning and shut the Ducks out another two frames, including working out of a bases-loaded jam in the third.
“He did great,” Coach Neimeyer said. “He came in and threw strikes, and that’s all you can ask.”
But in the fourth, Leitz issued three free passes to load the bases with one out, and got the hook from his coach.
Jackson Cox didn’t wait around against the new pitcher, pulling the first pitch he saw into left field to finally break the deadlock and give Toutle Lake a 2-0 lead.
“It was just a momentum-changer, getting the runs and taking the lead later in the game,” Jackson Cox said. “The team feeds off great momentum, which is why we were able to put up so many runs in those last couple innings.”
Deep into the bullpen, Wahkiakum lost its control on the mound, walking in two more runs to give Toutle Lake a 4-0 lead before the fifth inning ended. Then in the sixth, a walk, an error, and a hit batsmen loaded the bases again, and two more walks brought runs home. Fisher Wassell ripped a 2-RBI single — just Toutle Lake’s third hit of the day — to blow it open and give Swanson way more cushion than he’d need in the seventh.
Camden Wheatley had the other knock of the day for the Ducks, on-hopping a double to the wall in left-center in the bottom of the third.
Now, the Ducks are halfway through their final stretch run of the regular season, a stretch of four games in five days that started Friday against Mossyrock. Toutle Lake is still undefeated, with a pitching staff that’s allowed more than three runs just once this season and an offense yet to be held under seven.
But for the Ducks, the job is far from over.
“We can’t sit on our laurels,” Johnson said. “We have to continue to do what we can to improve every day. Things aren’t going to get easier.”
Toutle Lake (12-0) will continue its stretch run at Toledo on Monday, while Wahkiakum (4-4-1) will host Stevenson.